Louis Rees-Zammit back in Wales squad for Autumn Nations Series after rugby return from NFL

Louis Rees-Zammit is back in the Wales squad after a two-year absence and an attempt to make it in the NFL.

The 2021 British and Irish Lions winger, who won the last of his 32 caps at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, has been named in new head coach Steve Tandy's first squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

Rees-Zammit made the switch to American Football in January 2024, joining the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play a competitive game in the NFL.

The 24-year-old returned to rugby by signing a season-long deal at Bristol in August - and Tandy has included him in a 39-strong squad for November Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, despite Rees-Zammit missing the Bears' last two games with a foot injury.

"It's been really exciting going through the whole process and realising how many good players we've got," said Tandy, who left his role as Scotland defence coach - a position he had held since 2019 - to fill a vacancy created by Warren Gatland's departure in February.

"We've got to the decision of the selection, which we are really happy with.

"There's a really good mix of some young guys coming in, mixed with some experience as well.

"But the overall feeling is really exciting and I can't wait to get the boys into camp on Monday."

Jac Morgan returns and skippers the side having missed the summer tour to Japan to play for the Lions in Australia.

Dewi Lake led the side in the Far East when Wales won the second game to draw the series 1-1, ending a run of 18 successive Test defeats.

Saracens prop Rhys Carre returns following confirmation by the Professional Rugby Board that he is eligible for Wales selection, despite being five caps short of the 25 required for those playing for clubs outside Wales.

Carre would become available for the other home nations in 2026 because it will have been three years since he previously played for Wales.

Second rows Adam Beard and Dafydd Jenkins return having missed the two-Test series in Japan due to being given a break and elective surgery respectively.

Five uncapped players - forwards Brodie Coughlan, Danny Southworth, James Fender and Morgan Morse and Bath centre Louie Hennessey - feature.

Scarlets back-rower Josh Macleod and Blues lock forward Teddy Williams, who both started the summer victory over Japan, were ruled out by injury, as were Exeter flanker Christ Tshiunza and Cardiff pair James Botham and Mason Grady.

Racing 92 lock forward Will Rowlands has announced his retirement from international rugby, having won 41 caps.

Wales' 39-player squad for Autumn Nations Series

Forwards (22)

Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd - 15 caps)

Adam Beard (Montpellier - 58 caps)

Liam Belcher (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd - 2 caps)

Rhys Carre (Saracens / Saraseniaid - 20 caps)

Ben Carter (Dragons / Dreigiau - 13 caps)

Brodie Coghlan (Dragons / Dreigiau - uncapped / heb gap)

Christian Coleman (Dragons / Dreigiau - 1 cap)

Rhys Davies (Ospreys / Gweilch - 3 caps)

Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd - 109 caps)

James Fender (Ospreys / Gweilch - uncapped / heb gap)

Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby / Caerfaddon - 8 caps)

Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs / Caerwysg - 23 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys / Gweilch - 22 caps)

Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd - 7 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys / Gweilch - 23 caps)

Morgan Morse (Ospreys / Gweilch - uncapped / heb gap)

Taine Plumtree (Scarlets - 8 caps)

Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers / Caerlŷr - 56 caps)

Danny Southworth (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd - uncapped / heb gap)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys / Gweilch - 42 caps)

Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby / Caerloyw - 4 caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons / Dreigiau - 59 caps)

Backs (17)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd - 63 caps)

Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd - 1 cap)

Rio Dyer (Dragons / Dreigiau - 23 caps)

Dan Edwards (Ospreys / Gweilch - 4 caps)

Jarrod Evans (Harlequins - 11 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Ospreys / Gweilch - 25 caps)

Joe Hawkins (Scarlets - 5 caps)

Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby / Caerfaddon - uncapped / heb gap)

Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby / Caerloyw - 8 caps)

Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys / Gweilch - 1 cap)

Blair Murray (Scarlets - 10 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears / Bryste - 32 caps)

Tom Rogers (Scarlets - 11 caps)

Callum Sheedy (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd - 16 caps)

Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd - 14 caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens / Saraseniaid - 41 caps)

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby / Caerloyw - 64 caps)