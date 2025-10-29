England challenged to spark World Cup cycle and preparations with flawless autumn

We may be two years out from the 2027 Rugby World Cup, but England's attempt to scale Everest for a second time begins in earnest this autumn.

Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina all head to Allianz Stadium over the next month, where only victories will suffice for Steve Borthwick's men.

This flawless objective stems from last year's autumn campaign, which saw England suffer three defeats - against the All Blacks, Wallabies, and world champions South Africa - in four matches.

It's also a reasonable expectation for a group that harbours World Cup-winning aspirations at the dawn of a new cycle.

Ford up first to stake fly-half claim

Fin Smith and Marcus Smith dominated the debate over who would wear England's No. 10 shirt this autumn, but Borthwick ensured it remained in the hands of George Ford.

Ford edged out Fin Smith for fly-half duties against Australia, while Marcus Smith was omitted from the matchday 26 altogether.

The 32-year-old orchestrated England's series win on this summer's tour to Argentina and the United States from fly-half, as both Smiths reported for British and Irish Lions duty.

With Andy Farrell potentially delivering the final Lions snub of Ford's career, there may be a touch of sentiment in Borthwick's decision to unleash him against the Wallabies on Saturday.

But as Ford's performances in Argentina proved, the evergreen Sale fly-half's powers show no sign of waning. He still has a key role to play as he sets his sights on leading England to a fourth World Cup.

Wallabies to throw another spanner in the works?

Australia may have lost this summer's Lions series in two games, watched New Zealand retain the Bledisloe Cup for a 23rd successive year, and seen the Springboks go back-to-back in the Rugby Championship for the first time - but believe it or not, 2025 has been a year of progress for the Wallabies.

They salvaged pride with a rousing performance in the second Test against the Lions in Melbourne, then avoided a series whitewash with victory in the third Test in Sydney.

It sent Australia bounding into the Rugby Championship, where they stormed Johannesburg for the first time since 1963 to stun the Springboks at Ellis Park.

On Saturday, they return to the scene where this renaissance began. Max Jorgensen's last-gasp try sealed a 42-37 victory over England at Allianz Stadium last November, and the Wallabies now eye back-to-back Twickenham wins for the first time since 2009.

England squad to face Australia

Starting XV: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Tom Roebuck, 13 Tommy Freeman, 12, Fraser Dingwall, 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Fin Smith.

November 1

England vs Australia - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3.10pm)

November 8

England vs Fiji - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (5.40pm)

November 15

England vs New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3.10pm)

November 23

England vs Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)