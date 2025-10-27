Lewis Moody to deliver match ball onto pitch for England's Autumn Nations Series game vs Australia on Saturday

Former England captain Lewis Moody will deliver the match ball onto the pitch ahead of Saturday's Autumn Nations Series game against Australia at Twickenham.

Moody revealed his motor neurone disease diagnosis earlier this month.

The 47-year-old was part of the 2003 World Cup-winning England squad and played a role in three successive Six Nations titles between 2001 and 2003.

Moody's friends and former Leicester Tigers team-mates Geordan Murphy and Leon Lloyd have established a GoFundMe page for the ex-flanker.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) will promote that on the big screen during the England vs Australia fixture (3.10pm kick-off), while there will be a match-worn shirt auction afterwards with all proceeds donated to Moody and his family.

Moody said: "It was one of my life's greatest pleasures to play for England; to pull on that white jersey, to represent it and all those who had supported and contributed to my journey, in a way that would make them proud.

"More importantly, I loved the privilege of doing it alongside some of the most competitive, loyal, committed and hardworking individuals I have ever met.

"Those bonds and values feel stronger than ever to me today, as a new challenge presents itself and the love and support of this special community embraces us.

"It will be an honour to carry the match ball out on Saturday, as a new generation of warriors get set to pull on the jersey and make us proud.

"My family and I are truly grateful to all the players, England Rugby and Rugby Australia for all their kindness and support."

England play four fixtures at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham this autumn, with the Australia match followed by games against Fiji (Saturday November 8), New Zealand (Saturday November 15) and Argentina (Sunday November 23).

Visit the Lewis Moody GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lewis-moody-fundraising-appeal