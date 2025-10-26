Noah Caluori selected in England squad for Autumn Nations Series ahead of Saturday's Test match against Australia

Teenage winger Noah Caluori has been selected in the England squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

Caluori, Saracens' 19-year-old wing, sensationally scored five tries against Sale Sharks in his first Prem Rugby start.

He has rocketed into England contention as head coach Steve Borthwick names his squad for the forthcoming Quilter Nations Series, which kicks off on Saturday 1 November when England face Australia at Allianz Stadium (kick-off 3.10pm).

Sale pair Tom Curry and Raffi Quirke are back in the squad after injury issues, but Leicester forward Emeka Ilione misses out with a shoulder problem.

Owen Farrell has not been included in the 36-player squad, which is made up of 19 forwards and 17 backs.

Image: Caluori scored five tries in his first Prem appearance.

"Selecting this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Quilter Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the coming weeks," said Borthwick.

"Our focus is on making the most of the time we have together as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series.

"Facing Australia in the opening match will be a great test against a team that has been training and playing together for some time and is one of the in-form teams in the world."

England's game against the Wallabies is followed by home fixtures at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, against Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina.

England squad

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs

Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby)

Noah Caluori (Saracens)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)