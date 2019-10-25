Who makes your England/New Zealand Rugby World Cup combined team?

Manu Tuilagi vs Jack Goodhue: Who would you pick?

Vote for your combined England/New Zealand XV ahead of their mouth-watering Rugby World Cup semi-final clash in Yokohama on Saturday.

All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick has picked his combined XV and now you can have your say too.

Saturday's clash is England's biggest match since the 2007 final, and while it is some task they have in front of them, there is experience of beating the All Blacks within the team Eddie Jones has selected.

It applies to 10 of the starting XV, either as part of the famous 38-21 victory of 2012, or with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 when they won the second Test in Wellington 24-21.

The All Blacks, who defeated England 16-15 at Twickenham in their most recent meeting last November, last lost a World Cup match in the 2007 quarter-finals when they were eliminated by France.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

On Saturday, we will bring you live blogs and reports from the first semi-final as England take on New Zealand (kick-off 9am BST), while on Sunday, Wales and South Africa will battle it out to take on Saturday's winner (kick-off 9am BST).