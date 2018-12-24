Chris Vui signs new Bristol Bears contract until 2022

Chris Vui has extended his stay at Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears lock Chris Vui has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2022.

The 25-year-old Samoa captain has impressed since joining from Worcester Warriors in 2017 and has now agreed a new three-year deal with the Premiership club.

"I'm really pleased Chris sees his continued development as a world class player here at the Bristol Bears for the next three seasons," said Bristol head coach Pat Lam.

"He is a quality person who believes in our vision and is committed to our team goals.

"To be the youngest captain in world rugby is also a testament to Chris' attitude and leadership qualities - we're all excited about what he will bring to the Bristol Bears over the coming seasons."

Vui has played 12 times for Samoa since making his international debut against France in 2016.

"It was an easy decision to commit to Bristol Bears," said Vui.

"I have a fantastic relationship with Pat [Lam] and the coaching team and we have a close-knit squad that are determined to achieve success.

"My family and I are very happy in the city, we love it here.

"The main thing for me now is to get my head down and focus on playing well for Bristol as we have a hugely important second half of the season to come."