Wasps scrum-half Joe Simpson and Gloucester's Ben Vellacott to swap clubs

Joe Simpson touches down for Wasps

Scrum-half Joe Simpson is to join Gloucester from Wasps at the end of the season with Ben Vellacott moving in the opposite direction.

Simpson, 30, has been at Wasps since joining the academy in 2006 and has made 248 appearances for the club.

He told the respective club websites: "It is with a heavy heart that I leave Wasps. The club has been a second home for me over the last 15 years.

"It goes without saying that I will give my all in the Black and Gold 'till the end of the season and hopefully I can finish on a high note.

"Wasps will always hold a special place in my heart.

"But I'm excited about joining Gloucester Rugby next season. They are a team on the rise and play an entertaining brand of rugby. I've spoken to friends at the club and they have reinforced this.

Ben Vellacott of Gloucester goes on the attack

"I believe the squad that they are assembling is one that is capable of challenging at the top. I feel like the move has come at the right time for me and I am looking forward to starting a new challenge."

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys said: "As we seek to build a squad that is capable of competing for honours at the highest level of the domestic and European game, strength in depth in our squad is crucial.

"The addition of Joe to our ranks is a very significant one.

"His background speaks for itself, he has been one of the top performing scrum-halves throughout his career at Wasps, and has shown this season that he's still performing at the very top of his game."

While Simpson heads to Gloucester, Vellacott is moving to Wasps and director of rugby Dai Young is pleased to acquire a 23-year-old who has already trained with the England squad.

Young said: "Ben is a young player with a huge amount of potential.

"He is a hungry young athlete who will be keen to compete for a starting place and that's exactly what we need in order to drive standards across the squad.

"We're looking forward to having him join in the summer, as the pace at which he plays the game is something that will no doubt benefit our backline."

Vellacott said: "The chance to play for such a historic club as Wasps is something that was too good to turn down.

"Wasps are known for their attacking brand of rugby and I think that's something that certainly suits my game, so hopefully I can play a big part in helping the club push forward and compete with the very best for trophies and titles in the years to come.

"In the meantime I'll be giving it everything in a Gloucester Rugby shirt till the end of the season, to help us finish on a high."