Marcell Coetzee signs three-year Ulster deal

Marcell Coetzee (centre) has signed a new contract with Ulster

South Africa international Marcell Coetzee has signed a three-year contract extension with Ulster, the Guinness PRO14 side have announced.

The 27-year-old flanker has impressed so far this season, starting 17 of Ulster's 20 games to date and scoring two tries.

Coetzee will now remain at the Kingspan Stadium until at least 2022.

The Springbok, who has 28 caps, told the Ulster website: "I can't wait to see what the next three years holds for me and my wife personally, and for the club.

"We have a young, hungry squad that is clearly moving in the right direction under our coaching team. We have a lot of hard work to do, but I know that the entire organisation is focused on delivering success."

Coetzee in action against Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland hailed Coetzee's commitment to the club as a massive boost.

He said: "Marcell has been phenomenal for us this season and it's a massive boost for us that he has chosen to remain at the club, even with significant interest from other clubs.

"He's been through some difficult times since he arrived here and I'm delighted that he's got a good run of games and performed at the level we know he's capable of. At 27 years of age, we believe we are yet to witness some of his best rugby.

Marcell Coetzee first joined Ulster in 2016

"Marcell provides real presence both on and off the field, and is an example of what determination and persistence can achieve. His influence and knowledge as an experienced international player has been great for our young players and he will continue to play a key role in helping to develop our indigenous forwards."