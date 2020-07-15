Premiership Rugby: Seven players test positive for coronavirus

Seven Premiership players tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

Two non-playing staff members also returned positive results.

A statement said: "Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday, July 13, 856 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme.

"Of these, nine people have tested positive. Of those nine, seven were players and two non-playing staff.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

"Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided.

"The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing."

The Premiership season resumes on Friday, August 14 when Harlequins take on Sale Sharks.

Manu Tuilagi believes his arrival at Sale Sharks can help them "do something special" by winning the Premiership title season.

The England centre signed with Sale on Monday after failing to agree a salary reduction with Leicester amid financial struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

0:33 Manu Tuilagi says he consulted England head coach Eddie Jones before deciding to join Sale Sharks Manu Tuilagi says he consulted England head coach Eddie Jones before deciding to join Sale Sharks

Sale were second in the Premiership when the season was suspended March and will resume five points behind leaders Exeter.

Asked whether the aim is to win the domestic title this season, Tuilagi told Sky Sports News: "Yeah and you can see that the way Sale are playing, where Sale are in the league. They want to do something special.

"For me coming over here hopefully I can add something to the team. Sale have had a good run and hopefully me joining can carry that on."

0:35 Sale Sharks director of rugby and interim chief executive Steve Diamond says he believes being 'direct' was helpful in signing Tuilagi Sale Sharks director of rugby and interim chief executive Steve Diamond says he believes being 'direct' was helpful in signing Tuilagi

As a result of staying in the Premiership, Tuilagi will remain eligible to represent his country, but the 29-year-old says England head coach Eddie Jones was more concerned about the player's happiness than international availability.

Asked if he had consulted Jones when making his decision, Tuilagi said: "One hundred per cent. I always speak to Eddie.

"He's been good to me, he's been kind to me. With Eddie, he said 'look it's your decision, you've got to do what's best for your family.'"