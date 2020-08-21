Coronavirus: Premiership player tests positive in latest round of testing

One player out of 1,043 people tested has returned a positive result in the Premiership's latest round of coronavirus testing.

It was the highest number of tests carried out in one day since testing began on July 6, and the lowest number of positive results.

The Premiership returned last week after being suspended for more than four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The action continues this weekend with third-placed Sale facing leaders Exeter Chiefs at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Sharks' three-game winning streak was ended by Harlequins last weekend while Exeter's win over Leicester extended their lead at the summit to eight points.

Premiership testing results - week by week

Week One (July 6): Ten out of 804 test positive; six players and four non-playing staff

Week Two (July 13): Nine out of 856 test positive; seven players and two non-playing staff

Week Three (July 20): Two out of 896 test positive; both players

Week Four (July 27): Five out of 846 test positive; four players and one non-playing member of staff

Week Five (August 3): Two out of 917 test positive; one player and one non-playing member of staff

Week Six 1 (August 10): Four out of 989 test positive; one player and three non-playing members of staff

Week Six 2 (August 12): Seven out of 956 test positive; five players and two non-playing members of staff

Week Seven (August 19): One out of 1,043 test positive; person in question is a player