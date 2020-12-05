Gallagher Premiership: Bath, Exeter Chiefs, Newcastle Falcons victorious

Bath picked up their first victory of the 2020/21 Premiership season on Saturday

Recap Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action as Bath, Exeter Chiefs and Newcastle Falcons secured victories over Worcester, Leicester Tigers and Wasps respectively...

Worcester 17-33 Bath

Bath overcame the early loss of two key players to pick up their first win of the Gallagher Premiership season with a 33 17 demolition of Worcester at Sixways.

FULL-TIME | Things you love to see, Bath secure first win of the season with a 5-try victory over Worcester#WeAreBath | #WORvBAT pic.twitter.com/f9VIsIfYQw — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) December 5, 2020

After a home defeat to Newcastle and a thrashing at Exeter, Bath badly needed a win but when they lost Josh Matavesi and Rhys Priestland to injuries in the first quarter, their chances did not look promising.

However, aided by the Warriors' profligacy, their impressive performance was rewarded with tries from Zach Mercer, Max Wright, Josh McNally, Elliott Stooke and Semesa Rokoduguni. Ben Spencer added four conversions.

Perry Humphreys and Nick David scored Worcester's tries, with both converted by Billy Searle while Duncan Weir kicked a penalty.

Leicester Tigers 13-35 Exeter Chiefs

Champions Exeter continued their unbeaten run in the Gallagher Premiership with a 35-13 bonus-point victory over Leicester.

Clinical and ruthless as ever, @ExeterChiefs grab another bonus-point win in the #GallagherPrem 🏉@LeicesterTigers fought hard but the visitors ramped it up and turned on the style in the second half 💪



Who stood out for you? #LEIvEXE pic.twitter.com/3ZxzPCN7mM — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) December 5, 2020

The score reflected Exeter's territory and possession dominance as tries from hooker Jack Yeandle, flanker Jannes Kirsten, wing Ian Whitten, number eight Sam Simmonds and centre Ollie Devoto, plus four conversions from fly-half Joe Simmonds and one by replacement Jack Walsh saw them home.

Leicester worked hard in defence and scored a try from lock Calum Green, with fly-half Zack Henry booting a conversion and two penalties.

But it was the penalty count against Leicester which hurt them. They gave away 21 penalties to Exeter's nine and defended like heroes until they were blown away in the last quarter.

Wasps 17-27 Newcastle Falcons

A ruthless performance from start to finish saw newly-promoted Newcastle make it three league wins from three with a dominant 27-17 victory over Wasps at the Ricoh Arena.

FT Wasps 17 Newcastle Falcons 27



The dream start continues. pic.twitter.com/i5Xj1ZNgjm — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) December 5, 2020

Wasps were forced into two very early changes, with Levi Douglas and James Gaskell both forced off under HIA protocol after a clash of heads, and the visitors took immediate advantage.

They piled on the pressure and opened the scoring within three minutes, Toby Flood slotting over a penalty from right in front of the posts, just inside the 22.

Newcastle stayed the dominant side for the majority of the early stages, while Adam Radwan, Marco Fuser and Ben Stevenson tries, plus 12 points via Flood's boot confirmed victory.