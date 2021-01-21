Premiership Rugby coronavirus: Randox Health say 'human error' led to an incorrect number of positive Covid-19 tests

Randox Health have apologised for an error in their Covid-19 testing programme for Premiership Rugby, which led to an incorrect number of positive tests being reported on Tuesday.

Bath shut down their training ground earlier this week after the club returned a number of positive tests.

But Randox now say there were only two positives from 989 players and management at the 12 Premiership clubs this week.

Bath - pictured in action at The Rec - had to close their training ground due to positive coronavirus tests

A Randox spokesperson said: "As a result of routine risk analysis Randox discovered that in an isolated incident, operators failed to follow the established and robust procedures that Randox have in place for COVID 19 testing.

"Randox apologises for any inconvenience caused.



"We confirm there are two positive tests from 989 players and management in the PRL.

"Randox have introduced innovative robotic systems to ensure that this type of human error cannot reoccur."



Phil Winstanley, the Rugby Director at Premiership Rugby said: "This issue has created disruption at our clubs, and especially at Bath Rugby who had isolated a number of players and temporarily closed their training ground after receiving their results early on Tuesday morning.



"The health and safety of everyone involved with Premiership Rugby is a priority for us so this matter will be thoroughly investigated."