Paul Gustard: Harlequins part company with head of rugby

Paul Gustard joined Harlequins in the summer of 2018

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard has left the club with immediate effect.

Quins are currently seventh in the Gallagher Premiership table, with two wins from their first six games, although their 27-27 draw with London Irish on January 10 ended a run of three defeats dating back to early December.

A Harlequins statement said: "Having reached this decision it has been mutually agreed between Paul and the club that he will leave with immediate effect to enable him to pursue other opportunities.

"The club thanks Paul for his tireless energy and commitment over the last two and a half years.

"His passion and drive to succeed have been evident throughout his time at the club. Everyone at Harlequins wishes Paul and his family all the very best for the future."

Marcus Smith scores a try for Harlequins during their draw with London Irish earlier this month

A former player for Leicester, London Irish and Saracens, Gustard began his coaching career with a spell on the staff at Sarries.

He went on to become England defence coach under Eddie Jones before taking charge at Harlequins in the summer of 2018.

The club statement added: "Paul has overseen a major transformation of the playing squad and departs with Harlequins competing for the second consecutive year in the Heineken Champions Cup.

"Having narrowly missed out on qualification for the playoffs of the Gallagher Premiership in his first season, Harlequins has continued to develop over the last two years.

"The club finished sixth in the interrupted 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership campaign and it reached the Premiership Cup final, narrowly losing to Sale Sharks in the COVID-19 delayed match.

"For the remainder of the current season, Billy Millard, General Manager of Rugby, will oversee the existing experienced coaching team of Jerry Flannery, Nick Evans and Adam Jones.

"Billy has overseen management of the coaching team and all of our rugby operations since joining Harlequins in 2018."