Coronavirus: Gallagher Premiership records no positive cases for first time since early December

Premiership Rugby has moved to twice-weekly testing as part of stricter Covid-19 protocols

Premiership Rugby has announced there have been no positive tests returned from the week's second round of coronavirus testing.

It is the first time since the third week of the campaign in early December that zero cases of Covid-19 have been reported, with 865 players and staff members tested on Wednesday.

On Monday, following a two-week break from action after the suspension of European games, one person - a non-playing member of staff - was found to have the virus following 964 tests carried out.

Premiership Rugby has moved to twice-weekly testing as part of stricter Covid-19 protocols after the previous three rounds of the competition were disrupted by cancelled games.

There were two positive cases during last week's round of testing, which saw Premiership Rugby's testers, Randox Health, apologise after they mistakenly told 22 people they had tested positive.

Eighteen of the incorrect cases were from Bath, who shut their training ground and ordered their players and staff to self-isolate as a result.