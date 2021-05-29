Saturday's Gallagher Premiership: Harlequins book playoff spot; Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints win too

Danny Care ensured Harlequins' place in the Premiership top four and the playoffs with victory over Bath on Saturday

Harlequins 44-33 Bath

Harlequins guaranteed their presence in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs after edging Bath 44-33 in a roller-coaster afternoon at the Stoop.

Quins had to battle to the end of a 10-try thriller with touchdowns from captain Stephan Lewies and replacement scrum-half Martin Landajo eventually burying determined opposition.

Even though Lewies had crossed in the 60th minute Quins could not breathe easily as fly-half Marcus Smith, normally a pinpoint kicker, failed with three successive penalty attempts that would taken his side clear.

The bonus point had been secured by half-time but Bath, who trailed 32-18, fought their way back into contention in the third quarter through enterprising tries by Willi Muir and Josh Bayliss and would have scored more but for wasteful finishing.

Stuart Hooper's side finished with a deserved bonus point but it was not the result they want as they aim to salvage Heineken Champions Cup qualification from a poor season.

Worcester Warriors 17-18 Leicester Tigers

Leicester prop Ellis Genge scored two tries as Worcester threw away a 17-6 lead to fall to an 18-17 defeat at Sixways.

It was Worcester's 19th consecutive defeat in all competitions, with their last win coming in their opening league fixture against London Irish back in November.

Two penalties and a conversion from Zack Henry completed the scoring for Leicester.

Ted Hill and Jamie Shillcock scored Worcester's tries, with Shillcock adding two conversions and a penalty.

Northampton Saints 30-25 Wasps

Northampton Saints secured Heineken Champions Cup qualification for next season courtesy of a hard-earned 30-25 victory over Wasps at Franklins Gardens.

Tries from Sam Matavesi, Tom Wood and a penalty try, plus three Dan Biggar penalties and two conversions, proved enough to win on the day.

For Wasps, scrum-half Dan Robson, back-row Brad Shields and No 8 Tom Willis scored tries in defeat.