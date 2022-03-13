Gallagher Premiership: Harlequins fight back to beat Bristol in thriller as Northampton defeat Wasps

Luke Northmore went over for Harlequins' final try as they wrapped up a 38-29 win at Bristol

Champions Harlequins came from behind to seal a 38-29 victory over Bristol in a high-scoring Gallagher Premiership clash at Ashton Gate.

Quins got away to a flying start with two tries from winger Cadan Murley inside the first five minutes, while the home side were further hit by injuries to flankers Steven Luatua and Sam Jeffries.

Tom Lawday and Hugh Tizard also crossed the line for Quins - but a yellow card for scrum-half Danny Care left the visitors short-handed and Bristol capitalised to take the lead during the second half.

However, the Bears went down to 14 men themselves when back-rower Fitz Harding was also shown a yellow card and tries by Jack Walker and Luke Northmore enabled Harlequins to fight back for the win.

Luatua and Jeffries were both among the scorers for Bristol, with Dave Attwood and Bryan Byrne also going over and Callum Sheedy adding three conversions, as well as a penalty.

Will Edwards kicked four conversions for Harlequins, who are just a point behind second-placed Saracens in the table, while Bristol remain in 10th place.

Saints keep play-off hopes alive

Northampton Saints fought back to defeat Wasps and maintain their hopes of a top-four finish with a 27-22 success at Franklin's Gardens.

Jacob Umaga's try and Jimmy Gopperth's penalty earned the visitors an early 10-0 lead but Saints struck back to go in at half-time two points ahead thanks to scores by Alex Mitchell and James Grayson.

Yes!



A much needed maximum at the Gardens 🙌



😇 27-22 🐝 pic.twitter.com/I3fm8IqE02 — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) March 13, 2022

Alex Waller went over to extend Northampton's advantage after the teams turned around, but Wasps responded when Paolo Odogwu raced over in the corner.

Courtnall Skosan gave the home side some breathing space, but Will Porter struck four minutes from time to keep Wasps in contention.

Grayson - who converted twice and added a penalty - could have wrapped up the victory for Saints, but was off target with two kicks late on.