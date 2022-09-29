Rugby Players Association: Worcester Warriors players in no-win scenario after Premiership suspension

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Worcester Warriors were suspended from all RFU competitions after missing the deadline to meet the necessary requirements to continue Worcester Warriors were suspended from all RFU competitions after missing the deadline to meet the necessary requirements to continue

The Rugby Players Association have requested 'clarity be provided urgently' to Worcester Warriors' players, with the club in suspension but players currently unable to move elsewhere.

Worcester were placed into administration earlier this week after being suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union, having missed the deadline to show plans were in place to move forward from the financial crisis enveloping it.

Worcester were suspended by the RFU on Monday for failing to meet a 5pm deadline to provide the governing body with evidence that they possessed the required insurance, were able to meet payroll and have a "credible plan to take the club forward".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Worcester's Matt Kvesic say it's been an 'emotional rollercoaster' as the club was suspended Worcester's Matt Kvesic say it's been an 'emotional rollercoaster' as the club was suspended

The Warriors are saddled with more than £25m of debt, with an HMRC winding-up order due in October.

Players and staff at the Sixways club have not received their full wages, with the lack of funds leading to major operational shortcomings and staff at the club speaking out earlier this month about going unpaid.

With the club suspended, the RPA have confirmed that WRFC Players Ltd, the company holding the contracts for Worcester's players, are not currently in administration, meaning there is no ability to terminate contracts and move elsewhere.

"Our members are currently in a position where WRFC Players Ltd, the company holding their contracts, is not in administration, whilst WRFC Trading Ltd (in administration) has entered the administration process," Thursday's RPA statement read.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence says his club being put into administration cannot be allowed to happen to other teams in the Premiership Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence says his club being put into administration cannot be allowed to happen to other teams in the Premiership

"This situation leaves the players in a no-win scenario, with payday looming, the club suspended from competition, a winding up petition due to be heard next week and no ability to terminate their contract if they wish to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

"The directors of WRFC Players Limited, and as required the administrators of WRFC Trading Ltd (in administration), must provide clarity on what the proposed strategy is for WRFC Players Ltd as, without the players, there seems no viable long-term future for Worcester Warriors. This clarity must be provided urgently as this situation cannot continue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Eddie Jones says he is concerned for the future of Worcester and Wasps and feels for both the players and fans England head coach Eddie Jones says he is concerned for the future of Worcester and Wasps and feels for both the players and fans

"While we acknowledge the work going on behind the scenes, we call on the directors of WRFC Players Limited and all stakeholders to confirm their intentions with regards to WRFC Players Limited without delay."