Gallagher Premiership: Saracens defeat Bristol to extend unbeaten start; Sale comfortably beat Gloucester

Max Malins scored Saracens' only try against Bristol

League leaders Saracens maintained the unbeaten start to their Gallagher Premiership campaign with a convincing 25-10 victory over Bristol at Ashton Gate.

It was Saracens' eighth win of the season, although it was the second time they failed to secure the additional bonus-point.

Max Malins scored their only try, which Alex Goode converted before kicking six penalties.

Alex Goode has made 340 appearances for Saracens

Replacements Harry Thacker and Jonathan Benz-Solomon both crossed for Bristol as they crashed to a fifth successive league defeat.

Bristol entered the field to an impressive pyrotechnic display but there were no fireworks in the opening quarter as both sides were content to hoist the ball skywards in difficult conditions.

The hosts had slightly the better of the opening exchanges with both their new wings making an early impression. Debutant, Gabriel Ibitoye made a couple of lively runs while Deago Bailey pulled off an excellent tackle on Malins, who will return to Bristol at the end of the season.

Saracens had the first real opportunity for points after 24 minutes but they turned down a 20-metre kick straight in front of the posts in favour of more attacking options. It proved to be the wrong call as the home defence held firm in the face of a couple of driving line-outs.

On his 340th appearance for the club, Saracens fly-half Goode tried something creative by chipping over the top but the ball bounced unfavourably as the action continued to take place between the 22s.

The first score came after 33 minutes thanks to the improvisation of Malins, who received another Bristol kick before chipping ahead. The full-back was first to the ball to propel it forward again and collect before holding off the cover defence to score.

Goode converted and then added two penalties in quick succession to leave Saracens with a 13-0 interval lead.

After the restart, Goode kicked two more penalties to leave Bristol with a mountain to climb.

But the hosts at last showed something in attack when replacement Thacker finished off a driving line-out.

Sheedy missed the conversion before Goode was on target with another two penalties to seal victory.

Bristol had the final say when Benz-Solomon crashed over for a consolation try with two minutes left on the clock but it was too late to salvage the game.

Sale clear 27-17 victors over Gloucester

Sale extended their impressive start to the Gallagher Premiership season with a comfortable 27-17 win over Gloucester at the AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday.

Joe Carpenter, Tommy Taylor and Ben Curry all crossed for the hosts in a first-half blitz that left the Cherry and Whites with a mountain to climb in Manchester.

Santiago Socino, Jake Morris and Freddie Clarke did hit back for the visitors but Alex Sanderson's highflying side, bolstered by 12 points from the boot of Rob du Preez, held on for their sixth win of the season.

The result helped Sale keep pressure on Saracens, unbeaten at the summit of the table, while Gloucester were unable to respond to Northampton's 26-19 Friday night triumph over Exeter and now lie outside the top four.

Fly-half Rob du Preez scored 12 points for Sale

Sale got off to a flying start and took the lead after just five minutes as a cross-field kick from fly-half Du Preez found full-back Carpenter, who dotted down in the corner.

Hooker Taylor soon grabbed a second try when Sale powered over from a rolling maul.

Gloucester hit back, however, producing a near carbon copy of Taylor's try as Argentine Socino went over in the 14th minute.

Du Preez added a penalty to his two previous conversions to extend Sale's advantage, before Curry then scored the hosts' third try after 25 minutes. The visitors though responded once again, scoring their second when winger Morris hared after his own grubber kick to touch down.

Curry was forced off with an ankle injury after 55 minutes, before a series of Gloucester penalties allowed them to pin the Sharks back on their five-metre line.

But the hosts' defence stood firm as another unforced handling error from Gloucester gifted Sale the ball back.

Gloucester did score their third shortly after, however, with lock Clarke capitalising on a scramble to dive on a loose ball and give the away side a glimmer of hope.

Lloyd Evans slotted the conversion - after missing his first two - to reduce the arrears to just 10 points but Gloucester were unable to gain further ground on Sale, who were too far ahead after that fast start.

Bath take away win in Newcastle

Bath made it back-to-back league wins with a 17-10 victory over Newcastle in the 250th Premiership match to be held at Kingston Park.

Adam Radwan gave the home side the perfect start inside seven minutes, but they were pegged back by Ted Hill on his first start for Bath since his move from financially-stricken Worcester.

Hill, the former Worcester captain, powered over from close range before George Worboys added the extras to bring the scores level.

The Falcons had a chance to nudge back in front with a penalty on 49 minutes when their opponents were penalised for not rolling away, but Brett Connon failed to find the target from 45 yards.

Billy Searle came off the bench and made an instant impression, winning and converting a penalty, before Ollie Lawrence extended the lead with a try following a fine low kick from Max Ojomoh.

Ollie Lawrence was a try-scorer for Bath

Searle added the extras and Bath closed the game out, although a penalty from Connon brought a consolation bonus point for the hosts.

Bath had ended a club-record run of seven successive Premiership defeats when they beat Northampton in their previous game and this was the Somerset side's third win in a row at Kingston Park.