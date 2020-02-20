Six Nations: Gareth Davies, Ross Moriarty start for Wales vs France

Gareth Davies has replaced Tomos Williams at nine for Wales as part of two changes

Scrum-half Gareth Davies and back-row Ross Moriarty have been named in the Wales team to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday, as Wayne Pivac makes two changes.

Davies replaces Tomos Williams at nine, while Moriarty comes in on the blindside to replace flanker Aaron Wainwright, Williams and Wainwright both dropping to the bench.

Elsewhere within the team, fly-half Dan Biggar (concussion) and wing Josh Adams (hip) have been passed fit to start, despite both having departed early against Ireland a fortnight ago.

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins remains at outside centre, despite struggling there in Dublin, while Leigh Halfpenny, George North and Hadleigh Parkes complete the backs division at full-back, right wing and inside centre respectively. Johnny McNicholl remains on the bench.

In the forwards, Dillon Lewis keeps his starting place at tighthead, making up a front row with Wyn Jones and Ken Owens, while skipper Alun Wyn Jones again partners Jake Ball again in the second row. Uncapped Will Rowlands provides lock cover from the bench.

Alongside Moriarty in the back row, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau remain at openside and No 8 respectively.

France travel to Cardiff on Saturday (4.45pm kick off) unbeaten and seeking to remain in the hunt for a Grand Slam, though they have not won in the Welsh capital for a decade - the 2010 campaign also the last occasion Les Bleus completed a Six Nations clean sweep.

"Gareth [Davies] was unavailable round one and came off the bench last time out, so he is full of energy, and we are looking forward to him bringing his game on Saturday," Wales head coach Pivac said.

"Ross [Moriarty] has impressed off the bench so far and brought a lot of energy and communication as well, so he deserves an opportunity to start.

"We have changed around the second-rows on the bench, we are looking at creating competition there. Will [Rowlands] has trained well and we are looking forward to seeing him out on that stage.

"Saturday is going to be a packed Principality Stadium, we know the atmosphere will be electric and it is set for a big day in Cardiff."

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Johnny McNicholl.