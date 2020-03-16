Six Nations 2020 team of the tournament (so far)

The 2020 Six Nations has seen some exceptional performers. See who makes our XV below...

The 2020 Six Nations may not have concluded - the outbreak of Coronavirus seeing four games postponed - but with the games unlikely to be played again for at least seven months, here is our team of the tournament (so far)...

Round 5 clashes between Italy and England in Rome, France and Ireland in Paris and Wales and Scotland in Cardiff, as well as a Round 4 clash between Ireland and Italy in Dublin, will likely not be played until October at the earliest owing to rugby's packed schedule - and in these unpredictable times, who knows when sport will be on again.

See who makes our cut for 2020 so far and have your say when it comes to the most influential player of the tournament with our vote below...

15. Anthony Bouthier (France)

What a campaign, and what a story. Not many fans around Europe would have heard of Bouthier coming into the 2020 Six Nations Championship.

In fact, not many within France would even have heard of the Montpellier full-back. The 27-year-old was playing in the fourth tier of French rugby just four years ago, and was in the second tier as recently as last year. He's experienced a meteoric rise to this level.

A highly deceptive and illusive runner with the ball in two hands, Bouthier has also displayed a calmness in the air and a superb kicking game - an extraordinary spiral from his own five-metre line that landed deep into touch within the England 22 in Round 1 a case in point.

14. Jonny May (England)

One of the most consistent players in world rugby for some time, May has stood out again in 2020.

England may have lost their opener to France in Paris, but on the day, May scored two of the best tries you are likely to see from an individual on a rugby pitch.

Chipping ahead, showing great pace, kicking on again and diving on it for his first; weaving round and inside four France defenders for his second at incredible pace.

May is a magnificent finisher, searingly quick and outstanding in the air these days too.

13. Virimi Vakatawa (France)

Coming into this championship, Racing 92's Vakatawa had a real case to be called the premier player in Europe. His form has continued as such.

The centre's combination of speed, power and offloading is near undefendable a times, and he has been a key component to France's free-running backs.

A demonstrably talented rugby player.

12. Owen Farrell (England)

France may have been on course for a Grand Slam and beaten Farrell's side at the Stade de France, but just prior to the tournament's postponements over the last fortnight, England are in pole for the title.

Farrell has led such an effort, and done so in his own unique way of grit, edge and remarkably accurate kicking.

Tempestuous? Yes. But a winner? Absolutely. And at present, there are few better to slap over a penalty or conversion from all angles.

11. Andrew Conway (Ireland)

Unquestionably the most difficult position to pick. Wales' Josh Adams scored a hat-trick, but that came against Italy at home before he struggled with injury. Ireland's Jacob Stockdale and Scotland's Sean Maitland have not done enough, while France and England have changed their wings through the championship.

Vincent Rattez and Gael Fickou have appeared for France, while Elliot Daly, Jonathan Joseph and Anthony Watson have played for England.

As such, Ireland's superb Conway is shifted from the right wing to get in for us. The Munster man has been the form wing in Irish rugby for some time, but has had to wait for his chance. Pace to burn, outstanding in the air, defensively sharp and intelligent on the ball too, Conway is only going to get better.

10. Romain Ntamack (France)

Perhaps the key element to France's Round 4 loss in Scotland - even more so than tighthead Mohamed Haouas' red card - was the early departure to a head injury of Ntamack, such has been the 20-year-old's influence on this team.

The playmaker has been a joy to watch. Slick, classy and highly skilled, his combination with scrum-half Antoine Dupont and with France's collection of talented outside-backs produced some of the best rugby we have seen from anybody for some time.

George Ford has gone well for England, while nobody has landed more points than Wales' Dan Biggar, but Ntamack has been the star. Without him, France do not look the same.

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

A simple call. France's Dupont has been the standout scrum-half in 2020 bar none.

The 23-year-old has everything. He dictates play with his sharp passing and controls passages via his superb kicking game.

As well as the fundamentals, he's a running nine too and regularly produces and creates tries via sharp breaks, darts and slaloming runs.

The type pf player to get you out of your seat in excitement when in possession, and provoke admiration when in defence too.

1. Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

What a campaign Sutherland has had. For so long, the scrum has been an Achilles heel to Scotland's game. Not now.

Sutherland has come in, and along with tighthead Zander Fagerson in the front row, Scotland's performance at the scrum has been entirely transformed.

Scrum penalties and dominance have regularly been attained, and that against Ireland and France too.

If there was a Lions Test tomorrow, you would almost have to start Sutherland at this stage.

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

Jamie George has performed well for England, but Owens has been a part of the most successful lineout in the championship to date with Wales and so gets our vote.

Nobody has secured more ball at the set-piece than Wales, with 53 claimed and just five lost. Hooker Owens has also played all but 33 minutes of Wales' 320 minutes of action so far.

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

A tight call this one, with Fagerson shining so brightly for Scotland and Tadhg Furlong still proving a class act for Ireland, but Sinckler has been brilliant for England.

A teak-tough scrummager, Sinckler's engine and stamina around the park, physicality in the collisions and his skilful hands mark him out as a very unique tighthead prop.

4. Maro Itoje (England)

Built from the same sort of mold as Farrell and Sinckler, Itoje and this England team may not be the most likeable XV to take to a pitch, but they are mightily effective at what they do.

Itoje has had a storming 2020 championship, landing more tackles (74) than any other player from the six competing nations, the second row is also in the top five for turnovers won and lineouts claimed.

Enormously physical and powerful, the Saracen has all the attributes to grow into a true great - though one exceedingly irritating for opposition players!

5. Bernard Le Roux (France)

Second only to Itoje in terms of tackles made (72), Le Roux's work-rate for France in defence has been sensational.

Under Shaun Edwards, France have looked a different group in terms of the dirty and defensive parts of the game, and it placed them on the cusp of a first Grand Slam for a decade until defeat at Murrayfield.

Le Roux has been key in this respect, a real mainstay of the team and a noticeable leader in the pack.

6. CJ Stander (Ireland)

Man of the match in victories over Scotland and Wales, Stander tops the turnover stakes (five), and that despite playing a game less than the majority of his counterparts, owing to Ireland's two postponements.

The back-row has also carried 43 times so far in the Championship, currently enough to sit third of anyone in the tournament - and again that with a game less.

Stander came into 2020 with his Ireland place under pressure, but he has more than repaid Andy Farrell's faith in him with some world class performances.

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

A very tough call at openside between Wales' Justin Tipuric and Watson, but the Scot gets the nod for some marvellous displays.

After Itoje and Le Roux, nobody has made more tackles than Watson's 68, while his four turnovers has only been bettered by Stander.

Watson's performance against France in Round 4 was absolutely fantastic, and a clear illustration of what he can do.

As well as Tipuric, England's Sam Underhill and France skipper Charles Ollivon have also enjoyed super campaigns - the No 7 shirt was not one lacking in eye-catching performers.

8. Gregory Alldritt (France)

Were the 2020 Six Nations campaign to have concluded last Saturday as planned, Alldritt would have been a front-runner for player of the championship, irrespective of where the title would have ended up.

The No 8 has been wonderful for France: 58 carries (more than anyone), 55 tackles, four turnovers, a try and four complete appearances - missing just 10 minutes of France's 320 due to a sin-binning in Cardiff.

The 22-year-old's will to work and to keep going has epitomised this youthful France side.