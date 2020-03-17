Will Greenwood's podcast: Nemani Nadolo and Joe Marler's ban

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

On this week's podcast, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox speak to Leicester-bound Nemani Nadolo, the impact of the coronavirus and Joe Marler's ban.

The Coronavirus has had a massive impact across all aspects of life including sport where most live events across the world have been postponed or cancelled.

From the Premiership to Super Rugby, rugby around the globe has been hit and Will and Rupert discuss the impact that this will have.

Rupert catches up with Fiji star Nemani Nadolo who will explain exactly why he is heading to Welford Road next season.

Nadolo has made 29 Test appearances as a wing and centre and at 6'5" and 20 stones is a powerful finisher who also kicks goals.

He will arrive at the Tigers from Montpellier having previously played for the Crusaders, Green Rockets in Japan and Exeter.

Also on the agenda is Joe Marler's ban plus Will gives us his Six Nations team of the tournament.