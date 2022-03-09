Damian Penaud, Romain Taofifenua miss France's Six Nations clash vs Wales with Covid

France wing Damian Penaud is out of their Six Nations clash vs Wales in Cardiff due to Covid

France wing Damian Penaud and second row Romain Taofifenua will both miss Friday's Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff due to Covid, with Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie also preparing for further changes.

"We were notified this morning that they were positive so we had to make last-minute changes," Galthie told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We're getting ready to make other changes."

France head coach Fabien Galthie admitted they are preparing to make further changes

Without Penaud, who started the game against Scotland as France won 36-17 at Murrayfield, Yoram Moefana will switch to the right wing and Gabin Villiere comes back in on the left wing.

More changes could follow before kick-off at the Millennium Stadium as further tests will be conducted over the coming days.

France got off to a perfect start in the Six Nations, beating Italy, Ireland and Scotland, and a victory against Wales would set up a Grand Slam opportunity against England at the Stade de France in Round 5.

Les Bleus have not won the championship since 2010, the year of their last Grand Slam.

"Being the favourites will not mean anything on Friday," said general manager Raphael Ibanez. "In the last 10 years, Wales won the Six Nations four times. We have not."

France: 15 Melvyn Jaminet, 14 Yoram Moefana, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Gabin Villiere, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Anthony Jelonch, 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean Baptiste Gros, 18 Mohamed Haouas, 19 Thibaud Flament, 20 Dylan Cretin, 21 Maxime Lucu, 22 Thomas Ramos, 23 Matthis Lebel.