Wales vs Ireland: Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer start in Six Nations clash, Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar return

Wing Rio Dyer has been named to start for Wales against Ireland in the Six Nations

Inexperienced duo Joe Hawkins and Rio Dyer have been named in the Wales backline to face Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations opener in Cardiff, as Warren Gatland's second stint in charge begins.

Ospreys centre Hawkins (one cap) partners George North in midfield, while Dragons wing Dyer (three caps) forms a backline with Leigh Halfpenny and Josh Adams. It will be a Six Nations debut for both.

Full-back Halfpenny is set to make his first start for Wales since the summer of 2021 having featured as a replacement against Georgia in November.

Joe Hawkins starts at inside-centre, having only made his debut in the autumn

Alun Wyn Jones starts in the second row, while Dan Biggar is named at fly-half after missing the autumn through injury, but hooker Ken Owens will lead the side as skipper.

In-form back-row Jac Morgan, meanwhile, has also been named to start against Andy Farrell's Ireland at the Principality Stadium.

Elsewhere in the side, loosehead Gareth Thomas and tighthead Tomas Francis form the front row either side of Owens, while Adam Beard partners Jones in the second row.

Ken Owens captains the Wales side at the Principality Stadium from hooker

Vastly experienced pair Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau complete the back row with Morgan.

Tomas Williams starts at scrum-half, with the returning Rhys Webb - his first call-up for three years - named among the replacements.

Gatland said: "We've picked Joe at 12. He's a lovely footballer with some great skills. I thought for his first cap he was outstanding so we've given him another opportunity. There's some real competition in the midfield at the moment, so I'm really excited about that.

"There's a mixture in the team of some experience, some younger players. We were conscious as well picking the bench. We think we've got a bench that can come on and have an impact.

"Ireland are the No 1 team in the world, so they're going to be coming here with a lot of confidence. You don't become the No 1 team in the world without having some pretty consistent performances.

Warren Gatland takes charge of Wales for the first time in his second spell as head coach

"We know how good they are and we're expecting a really tough contest. It's important for us that we start well, but we need to be in the game at the last 20 minutes.

"We've only had a couple of weeks together but I'm confident that the guys will go out and give a good account of themselves. They're pretty excited about playing this first game at home."

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Josh Adams, 13 George North, 12 Joe Hawkins, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Ken Owens (c), 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Jac Morgan, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16 Scott Baldwin, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Owen Williams, 23 Alex Cuthbert