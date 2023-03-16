Scotland make four changes vs Italy in Six Nations with Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Richie Gray out injured; Blair Kinghorn starts at 10

Blair Kinghorn has returned to start for Scotland at No 10 vs Italy in the Six Nations, with Finn Russell out injured

Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his Scotland side to face Italy in their Six Nations finale clash, with key men Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Richie Gray ruled out injured, and Blair Kinghorn starting at 10.

A knee injury rules Russell out with Kinghorn coming in, while Ollie Smith starts at full-back for his third Test cap in place of Hogg (ankle).

Second-row Richie Gray limped off early against Ireland with a suspected rib injury, which sees Sam Skinner called up and into the starting XV.

The fourth change sees Hamish Watson return to start at openside flanker, with skipper Jamie Ritchie shifting back to blindside and Matt Fagerson dropping to the bench.

Ollie Smith starts at full-back for only his third Scotland Test cap

The replacements bench sees a number of alterations, with all three front-rows changed: hooker Ewan Ashman, loosehead Rory Sutherland, tighthead WP Nel come in for Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti and Simon Berghan respectively.

Munster's uncapped Ben Healy - Tipperary-born but Scottish-qualified - comes onto the bench, as does Bath centre Cameron Redpath, with Chris Harris dropping out of the squad.

Sam Skinner comes in to start in the second row with Richie Gray out

Smith combines with wings Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe to form the back-three, while the centre partnership is unchanged in Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu.

Scrum-half Ben White starts alongside Kinghorn at half-back, while the starting front-row is unchanged: Pierre Schoeman at loosehead, George Turner at hooker, and Zander Fagerson at tighthead.

Hamish Watson is recalled to start in the back-row at openside flanker

Jonny Gray partners Skinner at second row, with Jack Dempsey completing the back-row at No 8 alongside Ritchie and Watson.

Scotland: 15 Ollie Smith, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Blair Kinghorn, 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Sam Skinner, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Jamie Ritchie (c), 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 WP Nel, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 Ali Price, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.