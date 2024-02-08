Six Nations: England name unchanged XV for first time since 2019 as Ellis Genge returns to bench vs Wales

England have named an unchanged starting XV for their Round 2 Six Nations clash vs Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, with prop Ellis Genge coming onto the bench.

Head coach Steve Borthwick oversees an England side which shows no changes week-to-week - the first time this has occurred since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Loosehead Genge replaces Beno Obano as a replacement, having pulled out of the matchday squad late last week due to a foot injury.

England began their championship campaign with a 27-24 victory over Italy in Rome, while Wales fell to a 27-26 home defeat vs Scotland, fighting back from 27-0 behind in Cardiff.

Image: Ellis Genge is restored to the replacements' bench, having pulled out last week due to a foot injury

Exciting Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi Waboso, born and raised in Cardiff, is named among the England replacements.

Jamie George captains the side from hooker, with loosehead Joe Marler and tighthead Will Stuart completing the front-row.

Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum partner one another in the second row, while blindside Ethan Roots, openside Sam Underhill and No 8 Ben Earl form the back row.

Alex Mitchell retains his place at scrum-half alongside fly-half George Ford, with Marcus Smith (calf) still out injured.

With Ollie Lawrence (hip) and Manu Tuilagi (groin) still absent, Fraser Dingwall starts at inside-centre again, alongside Henry Slade in midfield.

A back three of full-back Freddie Steward and wings Elliot Daly and Tommy Freeman completes the side.

Image: Cardiff-born-and-raised Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will face the country of his birth off the bench on Saturday in the Six Nations

In addition to Genge and Feyi-Waboso, hooker Theo Dan, tighthead Dan Cole, lock Alex Coles, back-row Chandler Cunningham South, scrum-half Danny Care and fly-half Fin Smith make up the bench.

"It was both pleasing and important to have started our Six Nations campaign in Rome with a victory," said Borthwick.

"However, we know there are areas of our game to improve as we prepare for this Saturday's game against a spirited Wales team.

"With a new player group and a number of new caps, we have tried to develop our game on both sides of the ball. Such changes take time, and I was pleased how quickly the players settled and adapted last weekend against Italy.

Image: Steve Borthwick's side secured an unconvincing 27-24 win away to Italy in Six Nations Round 1

"We're delighted to be back playing in front of a sold-out Twickenham Stadium this Saturday. The visit of the Wales team is always a fixture that creates a special atmosphere.

"I have no doubt that this group of players are relishing the challenge before them and are looking forward to creating a very special experience for our supporters."

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Danny Care, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

