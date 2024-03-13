Six Nations: Elliot Daly replaces Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in England's only change for trip to play France

Elliot Daly has replaced the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (concussion) in England's only change to the starting XV to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday, with Manu Tuilagi brought onto the bench.

Daly comes in to start on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman shifted across to the right after the impressive Feyi-Waboso self-diagnosed concussion symptoms after England's superb 23-22 victory over Ireland at Twickenham last week.

George Ford keeps his place at fly-half, with Marcus Smith once again held in reserve, while the only other change to the squad sees injured back-row Chandler Cunningham-South (calf) replaced by the recalled Ethan Roots on the bench.

Tuilagi comes into the No 23 shirt for his first appearance of the championship, and could make his 60th and final England Test outing, with rumours circulating he will depart Sale Sharks at the end of the season for a move abroad.

Image: Manu Tuilagi is on the bench for what could be his final England appearance

Full-back George Furbank combines with Freeman and Daly in the back-three, while Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence are named in midfield again.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell partners Ford at half-back, while the front-row stays as loosehead Ellis Genge, hooker Jamie George and tighthead Dan Cole.

Ollie Chessum remains at blindside flanker, which sees Maro Itoje and George Martin partner one another in the second row once more.

Openside flanker Sam Underhill and No 8 Ben Earl complete the starting XV.

Among the replacements, hooker Theo Dan, loosehead Joe Marler, tighthead Will Stuart, back-rows Roots and Alex Dombrandt, scrum-half Danny Care, fly-half Smith and centre Tuilagi make up the rest of the squad.

"After such a hard-fought win against Ireland last week, we realise how important it is to back that performance up with another similar display in Lyon on Saturday," said Borthwick.

"France remain one of the very top sides in the world, and will pose a great challenge for us.

"We've had a great preparation so far this week and there is a genuine sense of anticipation and determination around the camp as we head to what will be an exciting final weekend."

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ethan Roots, 20 Alex Dombrandt, 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Manu Tuilagi.

France: 15 Leo Barre, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Nicolas Depoortere 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Thomas Ramos, 9 Nolann Le Garrec; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (c).

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Yoram Moefana.

