Six Nations: Joe Roberts named out of position on wing for Wales vs England in Cardiff

Wales have made two changes to their starting XV ahead of hosting England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for their final-round Six Nations encounter.

Having named an unchanged side from round three to round four - the first time Wales had done so in 66 Tests dating back to 2019 - interim head coach Matt Sherratt was unable to repeat the feat due to a fractured thumb suffered by impressive wing Tom Rogers.

Instead, Joe Roberts - ordinarily a centre - is named to start on the wing for the first time in his professional career. Indeed, each of the 24-year-old's previous 32 starts have come at outside-centre.

Wales' other change comes in the back-row as Aaron Wainwright replaces Tommy Reffell, who drops down to the bench. That alteration means Wales field a back-row of Wainwright, captain Jac Morgan and No 8 Taulupe Faletau for the first time since their 2023 Rugby World Cup pool-stage win over Australia.

Wales are seeking to end a record run of 16 straight Test defeats when welcoming an England side still involved in the Six Nations title mix.

Image: Back-row Aaron Wainwright comes in to replace Tommy Reffell in Wales' forward pack

Elsewhere in the side, full-back Blair Murray and wing Ellis Mee complete the back-three with Roberts, while the centre pairing remains Max Llewellyn and Ben Thomas.

Gareth Anscombe and Tomos Williams fill the half-back positions again, while the front-row unit of Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and WillGriff John is unchanged.

On the bench, Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans and Nick Tompkins complete the squad.

"Wales vs England is always a special occasion and we know it will be an incredible atmosphere at Principality Stadium," Sherratt said.

"We're excited to finish our campaign at home and are looking to put in our best performance on pitch on Saturday."

Wales: 15 Blair Murray, 14 Ellis Mee, 13 Max Llewellyn, 12 Ben Thomas, 11 Joe Roberts, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Dafydd Jenkins, 6 Aaron Wainwright 7 Jac Morgan (c), 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins.

