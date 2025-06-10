England: Head coach Steve Borthwick names 16 uncapped players in training squad for France, United States and Argentina

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named 16 uncapped players in a 36-man training squad to prepare for the upcoming match against France and summer Tests against the United States and Argentina.

The group does not include players selected for the British and Irish Lions, or players from Bath and Leicester, who will contest the Gallagher Premiership final on Saturday.

Among the list of debutants is 21-year-old Saracens scrum-half Charlie Bracken, son of Kyran Bracken, who made 51 appearances for England and was part of the squad that won the 2003 World Cup.

The squad will converge on the England Rugby Performance Centre at Pennyhill Park for a four-day training camp, prior to the final summer touring squad being announced on June 23.

Regulars named in the group include the likes of George Ford and Henry Slade, while George Furbank continues his rehabilitation from injury and Joe Batley and George Martin are among a number of players who remain sidelined.

Hooker Jamie George is not in the squad with reports suggesting he has been called into the Lions squad for their training camp in Portugal this week.

England XV host a France XV at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium the day after the Lions face Argentina in Dublin, before flying to South America for a two-Test series against the Pumas themselves, and one Test against the USA.

England's 36-player training squad

Forwards:

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs)

Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Manny Iyogun (Northampton Saints)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

George Kloska (Bristol Bears)

Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints)

Tom Lockett (Northampton Saints)

Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs:

Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Charlie Bracken (Saracens)

Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Rekeiti Ma'asi-White (Sale Sharks)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins)

Will Porter (Harlequins)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

Rehabilitation: George Furbank (Northampton Saints).

Not considered for selection: Joe Batley (Bristol Bears), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears).

