Six Nations: Henry Pollock on England leadership ambitions, getting under people's skins and loving being booed

Henry Pollock has admitted to Sky Sports that "if I was a fan I'd boo me" but has ambitions to move into a "leadership role" with England within the next two years.

Speaking to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp ahead of England kickstarting their 2026 Six Nations campaign at home to Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday February 7, Pollock looked back on a 2025 which saw him explode onto the scene.

Emerging as a star back-row with Northampton Saints, Pollock played for England U20s and Steve Borthwick's senior side within the same Six Nations Test window, making a try-scoring debut in Cardiff in March.

He then finished the season with form so strong he earned British and Irish Lions selection under Andy Farrell on the summer tour to Australia, before featuring in all four Autumn Tests for England.

"I see myself - in a couple of years - being that leadership role, that's something I definitely want to drive and create in my game," Pollock told Redknapp.

Image: Pollock has emerged as one of the stars of England rugby after a meteoric rise in 2025

"Being someone the boys look to in tough situations, so working with psychologists about that and how I can talk in meetings and stuff.

"Definitely pre-game, it's great to give last-minute messages before you go out on pitch.

"I listen to music before games to get me hyped up. Then the headphones go off and I give a couple of messages to the boys, getting them hyped up.

"I like to hype the boys up, be nice and loud, geeing them up, getting everyone ready for the game. I talk quite a lot.

"I'm excited [for the Six Nations]. Obviously last year I had a little glimpse of the experience of that tournament, so then this year I'm excited to kind of get into the full one, feel the whole crowd.

"It's magic at Twickenham. We call it the HQ. It's the home of rugby, I guess. It's an amazing place to play at. The fans are incredible, the atmosphere is just all around you, everyone's kind of on top of you. It's very cool to play in."

Image: Pollock's emergence in 2025 was extraordinary, featuring for England's U20s and senior side in the same Test window, starring for Northampton, and becoming a British and Irish Lion

Alongside his growing reputation on the pitch, Pollock is increasingly being viewed as a pantomime villain, or an instigator of angst.

After on-pitch trouble and scuffles following last season's Champions Cup final defeat for Northampton to Bordeaux-Begles in May (Pollock was throttled by Bordeaux captain Jefferson Poirot, and not the guilty party), the French side's entire stadium repeatedly booed Pollock when the clubs met again in Europe earlier this month.

It's a side of sport Pollock says he relishes.

"I like to get under people's skin. I like the aggressive side of rugby, that's kind of my way into games: being aggressive, being in your face.

"Away from that, I'm just like a normal 21-year-old. Any of my mates will just say I'm a normal kid.

"Not really [doesn't care what people think]. They can talk what they want. I only really care about what my friends, family, coaches and teammates say.

"People can have their assumptions of what I'm like but until you get to know me, you don't really know the full me.

"It's new to me [being booed]. The crowds obviously try and get in your head. I like it and think it's good for the game. I actually love it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Pollock and his Northampton Saints team-mates Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman celebrate being selected for the Lions squad

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pollock produced the biggest cheer of the day at the British and Irish Lions squad announcement

"It makes it exciting, it makes it a talking point even, and it makes the atmosphere amazing. That Bordeaux game was as close as it can get to a football game, I think. It makes the game more enjoyable.

"Growing up I was always the kid in the classroom that got it wrong with the teachers, and I always wanted to win. Whenever I lost, I'd get told off or I'd throw a tantrum.

"It was always engrained in me growing up, wanting to win, and that's what you see on the pitch: me always talking to the ref or riling up just to win. I'm hungry for more and I'm hungry to win every time I play."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pollock became the youngest Lions forward since 1968 - his rise surprised many, but not those who know him

'If I was a fan I'd boo me!

In addition to his standout talent and the frequency with which he winds players and fans up, Pollock has also become known for his confidence and try celebrations.

It's something he admits is very un-rugby, but has pursued in order to help grow the sport.

"I was always loud growing up. I looked at all the football players and everyone had their own celebrations - it was all about individuals in a team sport and I saw rugby didn't really have that.

"Rugby was very much: 'It's the team's way,' and you have to be part of the team, there's no individuals.

"I thought: 'Let's try with the celebrations and try create something where you can be yourself in the team environment.' It's only good for the sport.

Image: Pollock's try celebrations have been of note, with the 21-year-old saying he has taken inspiration from football

"Fans now want to come and watch individuals and the team. I think it's good for growing sport definitely, because rugby is at a junction at the minute where it needs it.

"If I was a fan I'd boo me! I'd say: 'He's a loud one, always talking, talking the opposition up or talking to the fans.'

"I'm the energiser and in my way I'm running around the pitch, getting on the ball loads and I try and be infectious in that aspect.

Image: Pollock scored two tries on his Test debut as England thrashed Wales in Cardiff back in March

"It's a dream to play in front of fans, I love entertaining people. I love playing in front of the big crowds and I don't really get nervous, just excited."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp is a co-founder of menswear brand Sandbanks Clothing