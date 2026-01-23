Six Nations: England name uncapped trio Greg Fisilau, Vilikesa Sela, Emmanuel Iyogun in 36-player squad

Steve Borthwick has named three uncapped players in Greg Fisilau, Vilikesa Sela and Emmanuel Iyogun as part of his 36-player England Six Nations squad.

Exeter No 8 Fisilau, 22, is rewarded for his strong club form, while 20-year-old Bath tighthead Sela is included with Will Stuart (Achilles) and Asher Opoku-Fordjour (shoulder) ruled out of the championship.

Northampton Saints tighthead Trevor Davison, 33, is also included, having picked up his first Test cap for four years in the summer against the USA.

Davison's club team-mate and loosehead prop Iyogun, 25, is handed an England chance, with Fin Baxter (calf) currently out injured, but expected to make a return during the Six Nations.

Image: Exeter Chiefs No 8 Greg Fisilau has been named as one of three uncapped players in England's 2026 Six Nations squad

Image: Joe Heyes is England's only experienced tighthead prop in the squad, and is joined by Vilikesa Sela and Trevor Davison

Further injury concerns see a quartet of players named only for rehabilitation purposes: fly-half Fin Smith (calf), wing Tom Roebuck (toe), centre Ollie Lawrence (knee) and back-row Ben Curry (hamstring).

Saracens' 19-year-old wing Noah Caluori - who forced his way into the England senior squad during November after scoring five tries on his Prem Rugby debut - is not included and will play for England's U20 side this Test window.

Other squad additions since the Autumn sees Gloucester lock Arthur Clark, Sale loosehead Bevan Rodd, Northampton full-back George Furbank, Leicester scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and Gloucester centre Seb Atkinson brought in.

In terms of names who have dropped out, Saracens lock Nick Isiekwe, Harlequins back-row Jack Kenningham and Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke fail to make the cut.

"We've picked a squad with a good balance of experience, leadership and exciting potential," head coach Borthwick said.

"The margins in the Six Nations are incredibly fine so our aim over the coming days is to come together quickly, prepare thoroughly, and make sure we're ready to perform.

"If we prepare well and keep demanding the highest levels from one another, it puts us in the strongest possible position when the Championship begins."

England's 36-player squad for 2026 Six Nations

Forwards (20): Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps), Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 14 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 53 caps), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 20 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 65 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, 20 caps), Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 46 caps), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 75 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 105 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 97 caps - captain), Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 7 caps), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 10 caps), Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 45 caps).

Backs (16): Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 2 caps), Elliot Daly (Saracens, 74 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 7 caps), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 105 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 22 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 14 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 27 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, 4 caps) , Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, 2 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 74 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 46 caps), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 14 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 41 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps).