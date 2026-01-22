Six Nations: Thibaud Flament to miss France vs Ireland Six Nations Test to attend wife's fertility treatment

France lock Thibaud Flament will miss their opening Test of the 2026 Six Nations against Ireland in order to attend his wife's fertility treatment appointment.

The 28-year-old, whose wife has endometriosis, revealed the clash and his decision on Thursday, having been included in head coach Fabien Galthie's 42-player squad earlier in the week.

Galthie had previously said Flament would miss the Test against Ireland in Paris on Thursday, February 5 for "personal reasons."

"You can't control the date. The timing is based on the menstrual cycle of women, with a whole protocol around it," Flament told L'Equipe.

"We learned at the beginning of January that ART [assisted reproductive technology] falls in the same week as Ireland.

"Even if I saw this possibility coming, it's not possible to do both, so I won't play."

Last year, Flament recovered from injury to start against Italy, Ireland and Scotland as France secured the 2025 Six Nations title.

He also started for Toulouse in June as they clinched the Top 14 title - Flament's fourth with the club.