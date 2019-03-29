Super Rugby: Sunwolves create more history; Crusaders see off Hurricanes

The Sunwolves picked up a history-making first Super Rugby win on Australian soil - four weeks after achieving the same feat in New Zealand

We recap Friday morning's Super Rugby clashes as the Sunwolves picked up another sensational victory - this time at the Waratahs - and the Crusaders dispatched of the Hurricanes.

Waratahs 29-31 Sunwolves

A hat-trick of tries from winger Semisi Masirewa and another perfect goalkicking performance by fly-half Hayden Parker helped the Sunwolves to a win over the Waratahs, just a week after they were told they would be cut after next year's tournament.

Lock Grant Hattingh also scored a try for the Tokyo-based side, who won their first game on Australian soil four weeks after they achieved the feat in New Zealand for the first time.

Semisi Masirewa notched a hat-trick in the stunning victory at the Waratahs

Nick Phipps, Cam Clark, Michael Hooper and Kurtley Beale all scored tries for the Waratahs, who were hosting the game in Newcastle due to the rebuilding of their home ground in Sydney.

The loss damaged the Waratahs' hold on top of the Australia conference as they moved to 15 competition points, just two ahead of the second placed Rebels, who play the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.

Hurricanes 8-32 Crusaders

David Havili capitalised on Hurricanes' errors to score two tries as the Crusaders recorded a comfortable victory in a stop-start match on Friday.

David Havili (No 15) scored twice as the Crusaders hammered the Hurricanes

Will Jordan and Braydon Ennor also crossed for the visitors who moved to 24 points on the table, giving themselves some breathing room ahead of the Hurricanes (19) at the top of the New Zealand conference.

Ngani Laumape scored the Hurricanes' only try of the match in which both sides committed numerous errors while the Crusaders defence forced several turnovers when the hosts were on attack.

Beauden Barrett and co were soundly beaten at home by the defending champions

There could be some concerns for All Blacks coach Steve Hansen as captain Kieran Read was replaced at half-time with a knee injury after about 20 minutes. It was Read's first match for the Crusaders this season.