Super Rugby Aotearoa: Fans allowed to attend games as New Zealand loosens coronavirus restrictions

Fans will be allowed into stadiums to watch the opening weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa after New Zealand lifted virtually all coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand will move to alert level 1 from midnight on Monday, under which life returns almost to normal, although border restrictions remain in force.

"We're incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again," said New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson.

"It's going to be a very special and unique competition and it's fitting that New Zealanders now have a chance to be part of it."

Beauden Barrett is set to face his former side, the Hurricanes

There will be no restrictions on the size of crowds for the first weekend of matches. The Highlanders face the Chiefs in Dunedin on Saturday while the Blues take on the Hurricanes in Auckland on Sunday, with both games live on Sky Sports.

Much of the focus will be on Sunday's game at Eden Park where All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett is expected to make his Blues debut against his former side.

Barrett, who missed the initial stages of Super Rugby after taking an extended break following last year's World Cup, moved to the Blues after nine seasons with the Hurricanes.