Kurtley Beale: Waratahs confirm Wallaby's exit ahead of Racing 92 switch

Kurtley Beale is joining Racing 92

The Waratahs have confirmed that Australia international Kurtley Beale has left the club and will not participate in Super Rugby AU.

Beale will join Racing 92 for the 2020/21 Top 14 season and it was reported over the weekend that the 31-year-old had requested an early release from his Waratahs contract.

"It was announced in May that Beale would not be returning to Daceyville in 2021 and following the Covid-19 shutdown it's been agreed that he take up that opportunity with immediate effect," the Waratahs said in a statement.

Beale made 148 appearances during his two stints with the Waratahs and helped them to the 2014 Super Rugby title.

Live Super Rugby Live on

"I've spent most of my career in my home state representing the Waratahs, it's been an honour," said Beale.

"I'm thankful for the many great people I've met over the journey and will cherish the memories I've made over the last 11 seasons.

"It's a bittersweet moment to be leaving a place you've called home for such a long time, but this is an exciting opportunity to play overseas and the time is right to begin the next chapter in my career."

The Waratahs face the Reds in the opening round of Super Rugby AU on July 3 and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports.