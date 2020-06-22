Dave Rennie says Australia will not follow South Africa on eligibility process

Dave Rennie was named the successor to Michael Cheika as Wallabies head coach last year

Incoming Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie insists it would be detrimental to the domestic game in Australia to follow South Africa's mould and fill his side with overseas-based players.

Under selection criteria, the 'Giteau Law' only permits those playing overseas with 60 or more Test caps and seven years of service to Australian rugby to play for the Wallabies.

Rennie says a decision by the Springboks in 2018 to shelve a similar policy, before they went on to win the World Cup in Japan last year, should not be viewed as a template for success.

"My feeling is that the ideal scenarios are that were picking from within," Rennie said.

"But its going to encourage a lot of players to leave and chase the big money, knowing that they can still play for their country, which I think will have a detrimental effect on the quality of our Super Rugby and the development of players within that" Dave Rennie on whether Australia should scrap 'Giteau Law'

"If we do like South Africa did at the World Cup and you allow all your players to go overseas and you pick from anybody in the world, clearly you end up with a pretty good side in a World Cup year.

"But its going to encourage a lot of players to leave and chase the big money, knowing that they can still play for their country, which I think will have a detrimental effect on the quality of our Super Rugby and the development of players within that."

The former Glasgow Warriors coach has already lost Izack Rodda, among others, from Australian rugby, after he signed a one-year deal to play for Lyon in France - ruling the 25-cap lock ineligible from international Test selection.

Isack Rodda will be ineligible for Australia during his time in France

Rennie concedes Australia could, however, look at extending eligibility to players based in New Zealand or Japan so long as they were playing in teams that faced Australian sides in whatever version of Super Rugby emerges post-COVID-19.

That could allow the likes of centre Samu Kerevi, who left the Queensland Reds for Japan's Suntory after the World Cup, to return to the national fold.

Samu Kerevi played for Australia at the 2019 World Cup in Japan

Super Rugby was abandoned last month after being suspended in March and there is uncertainty whether it will resume next year due to the pandemic, with a revamped 12-week competition set to start on July, live on Sky Sports.

"My view is if we had a Wallaby playing for the (Auckland) Blues for example, we get to see him playing against the best Aussies," he added.

"From a selection point of view that makes sense that you'd be able to do that."