The best stats from the latest round of the Rugby Championship

Argentina skipper Agustin Creevy's lineout struggles is among our takeaways from the weekend

Sky Sports Rugby's resident stats guru, Rhodri Jeremiah, takes a closer look at who and what stood out from Saturday's Round 5 of Rugby Championship action...

The All Blacks were back to winning ways with a 35-17 bonus-point win over Argentina in Buenos Aires, clinching them the Rugby Championship title for the third year on the bounce, and their 16th in 22 years.

Before the game, many were predicting that Argentina would secure their first-ever win over the All Blacks and consign Steve Hansen's men to two straight losses for the first time since 2011. However, Beauden Barrett turned up with his kicking boots in Buenos Aires and prevented that from happening.

In their Round 4 defeat by South Africa, Barrett kicked two from six. Against the Pumas last Saturday, he was back to his imperious best, kicking four from four off the tee.

Lethal Ioane rolls on

Try-scoring machine Rieko Ioane scored twice: he's now crossed over the whitewash four times in his last two appearances for the All Blacks.

The 21-year-old has scored 20 tries in 17 starts for his country. He's currently joint-20th with Frank Bunce for most tries scored in an All Black shirt. However, Bunce, the former Kiwi centre, scored his 20 tries across 55 Tests.

Doug Howlett holds the record for most tries by an All Black with 49 in 62 appearances. If Ioane stays injury-free, the former Munsterman's record will be under threat in no time at all.

Pumas crumbling at the set-piece

The Pumas are famous for their set-piece. It's safe to say that their set-piece fell apart in Buenos Aires.

The normally reliable Agustin Creevy won four lineouts, but lost four on his own throw-in. The Argentines were also vulnerable at scrum-time, and that's one aspect where you normally expect them to be fool-proof.

Agustin Creevy and his forwards struggled badly at lineout and scrum against New Zealand

In the earlier fixture in Port Elizabeth, Australia couldn't convert possession into points against the Springboks and suffered their eighth defeat in their last 10 Tests.

In the second half, Australia had 68 per cent possession and 79 per cent territory. However, like in Round 4, South Africa's defence held firm. They made a total of 144 tackles across the 80 minutes, whereas the Wallabies only had to make nearly half that amount with 74.

Captain Siya Kolisi once again led by example for South Africa. He made 12 tackles, won four turnovers and made 74 metres from six carries. His back-row partner Pieter-Steph du Toit made the most tackles in the game with 17.

Cheika under big pressure

Australia head coach Michael Cheika is under considerable heat and many are suggesting that despite him having the backing of Rugby Australia, if they lose to Argentina this coming Saturday, his position is untenable.

The Wallabies are currently in seventh position in the World Rankings - the lowest they've ever been and coupled with Cheika's win success rate dropping below 50 per cent, Saturday is a massive game for Australia's head coach.

Gearing up for Pretoria

Even though the Rugby Championship title has been decided, Pretoria hosts one of the most eagerly anticipated head-to-head clashes in world rugby this coming Saturday. When South Africa and New Zealand met at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in 2013, some called it the greatest game ever.

The All Blacks won that encounter 38-27 to record their 50th win over the Boks. Pundits from both hemispheres called it one of the greatest performances ever by an All Blacks side.

There'll be extra impetus for Steve Hansen's men in Pretoria following their Round 4 reversal in Wellington. The All Blacks are frightening opposition at the best of times, even more so when they're wounded.

Will Saturday live up to the same billing as Jo'burg in 2013? If Barrett remembers his lucky boots and Captain Kolisi once again leads by example, then no doubt for those at Loftus Versfeld, it'll definitely be one of those 'I was there' occasions.

My prediction for what it's worth? An absolute belter!