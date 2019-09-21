Eddie Jones was tough, says Tonga coach ahead of World Cup game vs England

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has described how ferocious Eddie Jones was while playing for him as an Australian international.

Kefu, who played under Jones from 2001 to 2003 in a distinguished 60-cap Australia career that ended shortly before Martin Johnson lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy, cannot wait to face his old boss in Sunday's World Cup clash with England at the Sapporo Dome.

The 45-year-old former No 8 said: "I'm nothing like Eddie! I'm probably a lot more relaxed. He can be quite intense.

"Some of the parts I have taken out of Eddie's philosophy is around making sure the team are prepared properly.

"He drives a tight ship, not only players but staff as well. He would get rid of staff as quick as he did players.

"Eddie is a tough man. Eddie liked me so he wasn't a coach who rode me quite regularly, but only because there was a core group of players who could turn up week in, week out and were always prepared to train.

"Some of us weren't the best trainers but he knew that when the games came we were bloody competitive.

"The young players coming through probably weren't so lucky and if you weren't totally professional and committed to being a professional footballer then Eddie would jump down your throat.

"The biggest thing I have taken out of it is to be prepared as much as possible in terms of your week plan and daily plan."

When pressed on why he was among Jones' favourites, Kefu added: "Probably because I could play a bit! He likes islanders as well. He has always enjoyed Islanders playing in his team."