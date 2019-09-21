England doctor Phil Riley resigned before World Cup in Japan

Phil Riley left his post as England rugby union doctor just before the World Cup

England team doctor Phil Riley resigned unexpectedly during the build-up to the World Cup in Japan, it has emerged.

The final warm-up match against Italy a fortnight ago was Riley's last game before stepping down after almost a year in the role, although he had worked for the RFU age grade teams and the Saxons since 2002.

Riley - who left the role for "personal reasons" according to the RFU - was due to travel to Japan with head coach Eddie Jones' squad, only to hand in his notice during the build-up.

2:02 Sky Sports News reporter Gail Davis reflects on Eddie Jones' first team selection for the Rugby World Cup Sky Sports News reporter Gail Davis reflects on Eddie Jones' first team selection for the Rugby World Cup

Losing a key member of the backroom team so close to the defining phase of the Jones era caused significant disruption and continues the extraordinary churn of staff since the Australian was named head coach.

More than 25 personnel have left in the wake of Jones taking charge four years ago, many of them signing non-disclosure agreements that are strictly enforced by the RFU.

Rob Young has been drafted in as Riley's replacement for the World Cup in his second spell in the role.

Young previously worked under Jones from 2017-18 before stepping down himself, also for "personal reasons", to create the vacancy for Riley.