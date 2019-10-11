Rugby World Cup typhoon: Right decision to cancel games because of threat to human safety

The decision has been made because of human safety. It wasn't made lightly. World Rugby pondered it long into the night.

But ultimately they've decided they've got to put safety first. And it is the right decision.

England's Pool C clash with France in Yokahama is the first World Cup match ever to be cancelled, and the Pool B match between New Zealand and Italy in Toyota has followed suit.

The decision has been made because the typhoon that is heading towards Japan's coast is huge.

It's category five - and said to be "violent". It's going to hit on Saturday and bring wind speeds of 160 miles per hour.

If it hits, it will be the most violent typhoon to hit Japan in 26 years. You simply cannot be playing rugby in a super typhoon.

Yes it's disappointing, but I think most people will accept it's the right decision.

However, there are questions over whether World Rugby have put the right contingency plans in place. They knew they were going to hold a World Cup in typhoon season.

The organisers have defended the decision, stating they have "no regrets at all".

World Rugby tournament director Alan Gilpin said: "We always knew there were going to be risks. It's rare for a typhoon of this magnitude to cause this impact so late In typhoon season. Safety is priority."

But while England go through to the quarter-finals anyway, the big one on Sunday is Scotland's decider in Yokahama.

The typhoon should have passed through by then but what could happen afterwards is closer of infrastructure, there could be damage to the stadium and flooding.

Super Typhoon Hagibis is due to hit Tokyo on Saturday

So World Rugby are going to make a decision on that game on Sunday morning.

If that game is cancelled it would be deemed a 0-0 draw and two points would be awarded to both sides, which would see Scotland go out of the tournament because of a typhoon. That would be quite extraordinary.

Scotland are demanding contingencies plans be put in place for Scotland to compete for a quarter-final place on the pitch. But World Rugby have made clear that rescheduling the match is not an option.

What is clear is that Typhoon Hagibis has caused damage to the Rugby World Cup before it's even arrived.