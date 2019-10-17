Australia's Matt To'omua jokes about England flaws ahead World Cup quarter-final

0:35 Watch Matt To'omua dish the dirt on his former Leicester Tigers team-mates Watch Matt To'omua dish the dirt on his former Leicester Tigers team-mates

What are England's biggest flaws? Australia fly-half Matt To'omua - familiar with some of the squad from his days at Leicester Tigers - has revealed all...

To'omua will not be starting Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against England in Oita but is dead set on having an impact on proceedings - this time by using his inside information on the opposition.

After spending three years in Leicester, To'omua is well-equipped to dish the dirt on some of England's key men and his latest revelations could prove to be pivotal come Saturday.

"I know all of their weaknesses (and) luckily I've been telling everyone. I can list them now for you if you want. Manu (Tuilagi) is a terrible snooker player," said To'omua.

"George Ford never pays for a beer. Ben Youngs isn't even the best rugby player in his family, let alone the country. The 'chicken' Jonny May is very weird and Dan Cole doesn't have a personality.

"I've just been telling everyone about that. We obviously had a very good relationship with a lot of the fellas there and one thing I do know is they are all quality players."

