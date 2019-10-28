Rugby World Cup: England could be fined for haka response in semi-final win over New Zealand

Owen Farrell responds as New Zealand perform the haka on Saturday

England are due to find out on Monday whether they will be fined for their response to New Zealand's haka before the World Cup semi-final.

Eddie Jones's side formed a V formation and some players stood in the All Blacks' half as they performed the ceremonial dance before Saturday's match.

Rules state opponents are not allowed to be in New Zealand's half during the haka, yet some England players remained despite officials asking them to retreat.

England's players formed a V formation to receive the haka, rather than the customary straight line

World Rugby will now decide if they broke 'cultural ritual protocol'.

France were fined £2,500 in 2011 for forming an arrow shape and advancing on the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup final.

England went on to win Saturday's match 19-7 to inflict Steve Hansen's side's first World Cup defeat for 12 years.