Jerome Garces to referee World Cup final between England and South Africa

Jerome Garces will become the first Frenchman to referee a World Cup final

Jerome Garces has been confirmed as the referee for the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa.

Garces will become the first Frenchman to referee a World Cup final when the two teams meet in Yokohama on Saturday.

The 46-year-old will be assisted by Romain Poite (France) and Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand), with Ben Skeen (New Zealand) acting as TMO.

Garces took charge of the semi-final between Wales and South Africa

"I am honoured and delighted to be appointed to referee the Rugby World Cup 2019 final," said Garces.

"It is a dream as a referee, but this is a team sport, and as a team of four, we will be out there to do the best for the teams, the fans, the sport, but also the entire match officials team, selectors and support team, who have worked so hard over the last four years, culminating in Rugby World Cup 2019."

Garces took charge of Sunday's semi-final between South Africa and Wales, which ended in a 19-16 win for the Springboks.

The Frenchman is one of the most experienced referees in world rugby with 55 Tests, including 10 at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, English referee Wayne Barnes will take charge of the third place play-off between Wales and New Zealand in Tokyo on Friday.