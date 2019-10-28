Rugby World Cup final: Prince Harry to cheer on England in Japan
By PA Media
Last Updated: 28/10/19 8:29pm
The Duke of Sussex will fly to Japan to cheer on England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against South Africa.
Harry will leave wife Meghan and baby son Archie behind for the trip to the Far East in his role as patron of the Rugby Football Union.
England coach Eddie Jones's players were celebrated by the Duke after their well-deserved win against New Zealand at the weekend.
In an Instagram post on his official account, Harry wrote after watching the semi-final match: "Wow, what a game of rugby!
"Another fantastic performance from our boys. Well done lads! You are making us all incredibly proud back home - bring on next week!"
Today the England rugby team beat the New Zealand All Blacks to reach the final of the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. HRH The Duke of Sussex is patron of the Rugby Football Union @englandrugby and like most rugby fans this morning, was thrilled to be able to witness such an amazing display of sportsmanship between two great teams. • “Wow, what a game of rugby! Another fantastic performance from our boys. Well done lads! You are making us all incredibly proud back home - bring on next week!” - The Duke of Sussex #RWC2019 #ENGvNZL Photo © PA / @englandrugby
Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: "The Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), will visit Japan to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final between England and South Africa on Saturday 2nd November.
"Further details will be announced later in the week."
The Duke was in Sydney when England's rugby heroes were victorious against Australia in the 2003 World Cup final and it appears he wants to be part of the experience again.
Harry has met members of England's squad a number of times and it is likely he will join them at their training camp ahead of the final, which is being staged on Saturday in the city of Yokohama.