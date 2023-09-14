Rugby World Cup News

Rugby World Cup: Scotland's David Cherry out of tournament after hotel head injury

Scotland's Stuart McInally is in for David Cherry after the hooker suffered a concussion at the team hotel; Scotland play their second Rugby World Cup match against Tonga following their opening game defeat to South Africa

Last Updated: 14/09/23 1:14pm

Stuart McInally
Stuart McInally

Stuart McInally has been added to Scotland's World Cup squad after his fellow Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry suffered a concussion in an accident at the team hotel on Monday.

The 32-year-old slipped down stairs at the team hotel on a day off and hurt his head. He is now following return-to-play protocols, rendering him unavailable for at least the next 12 days.

The decision was therefore taken to end Cherry's involvement at his first World Cup on medical grounds.

David Cherry's Rugby World Cup has ended due to a concussion picked up at the team hotel
The situation has allowed McInally a remarkable and unexpected career swansong.

The 33-year-old announced earlier this summer that he would be retiring following this World Cup but after being part of the provisional training group throughout the build-up, he was omitted when Gregor Townsend named his final 33-player squad last month.

McInally, who captained Scotland into the last World Cup in Japan, arrived in France last week as a standby following a concussion sustained by Ewan Ashman.

Sky Sports Eleanor Roper reports as defending champions South Africa get their World Cup campaign off to a winning start against Scotland.

However, he has now been officially drafted in to the squad to replace Cherry, who featured as a second-half replacement in Sunday's 18-3 defeat by South Africa.

Cherry told Scottish Rugby: "I'm hugely disappointed to be leaving the squad with concussion.

"I've loved my time in camp over the summer and gaining my first World Cup cap on Sunday.

"I want to wish the team all the best for the remainder of the competition."

Ashman is continuing his return-to-play protocols and is currently on track to be available for selection for next Sunday's match against Tonga in Nice.

