Rugby World Cup: France's Cameron Woki labels performance 'unacceptable'

Santiago Arata is tackled by Romain Taofifenua, a challenge which resulted in a yellow card and sin bin punishment for the French player

France lock Cameron Woki labelled his team's showing as "unacceptable" after Les Bleus were penalised 15 times in their 27-12 victory against Uruguay at the World Cup on Thursday.

Coach Fabien Galthie had made 12 changes to the team who beat New Zealand in the tournament's opening match and the reserves failed to rise to the occasion, although the coach was satisfied with the win.

"Fifteen penalties is huge. It's unacceptable at international level, we're lucky to win after being penalised so many times," said Woki, who started against the All Blacks in a match France finished with only four penalties against them, prevailing 27-13.

On another night, France could have also been playing most of the match a man down after a high challenge from lock Romain Taofifenua on Santiago Arata was deemed only to be a yellow card after a review in the bunker by the TMO, Welshman Ben Whitehouse.

"We had worked hard [on discipline], we wanted to do something good and we just showed we were an ill-disciplined team", said Woki.

"It's very frustrating.

"We struggled in the scrums, we knew we were better but then we were not patient - we have to be patient."

Dawson: This is the opportunity to nip high tackles in the bud

England 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson shared his frustration with the "inconsistency" at the World Cup when it comes to cracking down on high tackles and called on officials to "nip in the bud" the discrepancies in decision-making.

"There lies the main issue - the inconsistency", said Dawson, reacting Taofifenua's tackle.

"It's what the players require, it's what the coaches, the fans, the game needs.

"In England vs Argentina, you had a letter-of-the-law red card for Tom Curry - I feel that he was a little bit unfortunate because of the scenario - it wouldn't have been that long ago that it would have been a rugby incident. But, quite rightly, head on head is a red card.

"But then there have been two or three incidents like last night where you do think there's an opportunity to nip this in the bud around high tackles, head on head, shoulder on head, any kind of head contact.

"We talk about player welfare a lot within the game - this is the stage, this is the opportunity to absolutely nip this in the bud and say that if in doubt - and I don't think there was much doubt last night - we've got to give the responsibility to the player to lower their height or they're going to get sent off."

Galthie: 'We did not play to make a statement'

Galthie said it was his players who were frustrated as he showed some understanding, saying it was "tough for them, emotionally, because they wanted to do well".

"Our plan is in motion, it's a long journey and every game is a test that is important for our life as a squad," he said after what was arguably one of the worst performances in his 41 tests in charge.

"You might say it's disappointing but I'm happy with the victory.

"The players might be frustrated for various reasons but sometimes you can be surprised by your opponent when you don't know how they have prepared.

"We did not play this game to make a statement.

"We were bothered by a team who implemented their strategy but in the end we won."

France, who lead Pool A with eight points, next face Namibia on September 21 in Marseille.