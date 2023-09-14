Rugby World Cup 2023: Johnny Sexton starts again as Ireland make four changes for Tonga match

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland train ahead of their second Rugby World Cup Group B match against Tonga having beaten Romania in their opening game Ireland train ahead of their second Rugby World Cup Group B match against Tonga having beaten Romania in their opening game

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton retained his starting place for Saturday's Rugby World Cup clash with Tonga as head coach Andy Farrell made four changes to his side.

Winger Mack Hansen and scrum-half Conor Murray come into the backline in place of Keith Earls and Jamison Gibson-Park following last weekend's 82-8 thrashing of Pool B minnows Romania.

There are also two changes among the forwards with Ronan Kelleher replacing Rob Herring at hooker and openside flanker Josh van der Flier coming into the side for Joe McCarthy in a reshuffle of the pack.

Sexton will captain a strong team at Stade de La Beaujoire, just seven days before Andy Farrell's men take on defending champions South Africa.

Connacht wing Hansen made a 20-minute cameo during the victorious curtain-raiser in Bordeaux, having initially been left out of head coach Farrell's opening matchday 23, despite being fit.

Winger Mack Hansen comes into the Ireland starting XV

The 25-year-old's late elevation to a spot among the replacements followed Robbie Henshaw pulling out ahead of kick-off due to a minor hamstring issue.

Centre Henshaw has seemingly recovered in time for this weekend after being named on a bench which also includes prop Dave Kilcoyne, who has been sidelined with a hamstring issue, and tournament debutants Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey and Ross Byrne.

Hooker Dan Sheehan has returned to training following the foot issue he sustained in last month's warm-up win over England but remains an absentee.

Herring will provide backup for Kelleher, while scrum-half Gibson-Park and lock McCarthy, who joined the South Africa-born hooker on the scoresheet against Romania, also drop out, in addition to wing Earls.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The world's top-ranked nation are seeking to extend their record winning streak to 15 matches to keep themselves on course for the quarter-finals moving towards pivotal Paris appointments with the Springboks and Scotland.

Kelleher will pack down between first-choice props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong to make only his second Test start since the 2022 Guinness Six Nations.

The 25-year-old's opportunities have been restricted by a series of injury setbacks and the emergence of Leinster team-mate Sheehan.

Tadhg Beirne moves into the second row to partner James Ryan following his two-try turn at blindside flanker against Romania.

World player of the year Van der Flier comes in at openside flanker, pushing Peter O'Mahony into the number six shirt vacated by Beirne, while Caelan Doris continues at number eight.

Johnny Sexton returned to Ireland's starting line-up against Romania last week

Murray, who slipped behind Gibson-Park in the pecking order during 2021, resumes his long-term partnership with fellow veteran Sexton.

Fly-half Sexton last week came back from almost six months out through injury and suspension to become his country's leading World Cup points scorer (102) by registering two tries as part of a 24-point haul.

With the South Africa showdown looming, Farrell has resisted temptation to rest the influential 38-year-old, who needs just nine more points to equal Ronan O'Gara's national record of 1,083.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are retained in midfield, with Hansen in a familiar back three alongside fellow wing James Lowe and full-back Hugo Keenan. Ulster skipper Iain Henderson completes the bench.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Conor Murray; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 David Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Ryan Baird , 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Robbie Henshaw.

Farrell looking to 'build momentum' against Tonga

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland head coach And Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton expect a tough test when they face Tonga in their second match of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. Ireland head coach And Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton expect a tough test when they face Tonga in their second match of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell says he hoped his selection will help "build momentum" for the world No 1 side.

"There's always temptation [to change things around], but at the end of the day, it's what's right for the team and finding form," said Farrell.

"That team that played last week hadn't played together before, and we get to roll onto this one.

"You're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't but the only thing I care about is winning this weekend because the points on other is exactly the same as what is coming down the line.

"We'd like to go with what we've got - a good side, a fit side and build up momentum throughout the competition."