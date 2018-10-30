England v South Africa: Five memorable Test matches at Twickenham

George Ford scoring for England against South Africa at Twickenham in 2016

England start their Quilter Internationals with a meeting against familiar rivals South Africa on Saturday, November 3, live on Sky Sports.

With the Rugby World Cup edging ever closer, strong autumn results are at the top of wishlists for all international teams.

After three Tests against the Springboks in the summer, Eddie Jones' men are well-versed in their opponents' ways.

Over the years, the two nations have been part of intense contests in south west London. Here we look back at five that might just stand out in your memories…

2002: England 53-3 South Africa

3:02 Look back at England's 50-point victory over South Africa from November 2002 Look back at England's 50-point victory over South Africa from November 2002

Back in 2002, South Africa completely lost their discipline against Sir Clive Woodward's men and were duly punished as they fell to what would become the second-largest margin of defeat in their history to date.

Jannes Labuschagne was handed a red card after just 23 minutes for a late charge on Jonny Wilkinson.

Jonny Wilkinson kicking a goal during the 53-3 victory at Twickenham

Despite the intensity directed at them, England's players kept their composure and played some exceptional rugby.

In all, they notched up seven tries during the encounter: Will Greenwood scored twice while Lawrence Dallaglio brought the home side past the half-century mark when he dotted down from a dominant five-metre scrum.

England vs South Africa Live on

2004: England 32-16 South Africa

1:25 Charlie Hodgson was the man of the moment in November 2004 Charlie Hodgson was the man of the moment in November 2004

In 2004, Charlie Hodgson led England to their sixth successive win over the Boks as he scored 27 of their 32 points.

The fly-half registered a rare 'full house' by crossing for a try, slotting five penalties and two conversions as well as adding a drop goal for good measure. Mark Cueto also touched down for the home side.

The fly-half celebrates his try during the match against South Africa 14 years ago

Bryan Habana was making his Test debut and crossed for a late five-pointer but Springboks coach Jake White later admitted that his team were outclassed by a "superb" England performance.

2012: England 15-16 South Africa

1:39 Look back at the final moments of England's meeting with South Africa from 2012 Look back at the final moments of England's meeting with South Africa from 2012

The week before this Test match, Chris Robshaw was criticised for declining kicks at goal and once again he came under the spotlight.

With less than three minutes remaining, and England trailing by four points, Robshaw instructed Owen Farrell to go for goal instead of sticking the ball into the corner.

Farrell's shot at goal sailed through the middle of the uprights but South Africa were able to keep calm and close out the final 60 seconds on the clock.

However, this defeat was soon forgotten from an English perspective when they toppled the All Blacks 38-21 the following week.

2014: England 28-31 South Africa

1:03 South Africa again prevailed over England at Twickenham four years ago South Africa again prevailed over England at Twickenham four years ago

Four years ago, three second-half tries were not enough as England fell to the Springboks.

Danny Care's pass was intercepted by Jan Serfontein for the visitors' opening try, a moment the scrum-half didn't want to see happen on account of his 50th cap.

A lovely dink over the top by Pat Lambie saw Cobus Reinach cross 43 seconds after the restart and the fly-half would finish his afternoon's work with 13 points to his name.

England's maul produced two tries while Victor Matfield was in the sin-bin. But, the Boks responded with a try from a maul of their own - Schalk Burger the man to finish it off.

Dylan Hartley was yellow-carded and that allowed South Africa to extend their lead to eight points. Brad Barritt's try came too late and England fell to a fifth consecutive loss.

2016: England 37-21 South Africa

2:52 England put their losing run against South Africa to bed in 2016 England put their losing run against South Africa to bed in 2016

Most-recently at Twickenham, England ended their 12-game winless streak against the Boks with a 16-point victory.

First-half tries from Jonny May and Courtney Lawes put the home outfit on course for an 11th successive Test win at the time. Backs George Ford and Owen Farrell both crossed after the interval.

Replacement Johan Goosen scored a try on the hour mark and Willie le Roux grabbed a second with two minutes remaining.

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action starts on Saturday 3 November against South Africa before clashes against New Zealand, Japan and Australia.