George Kruis ruled out of England's remaining autumn Tests due to injury

George Kruis suffered a calf injury against New Zealand

George Kruis has been ruled out of England's final two autumn matches against Japan and Austraila because of a calf injury sustained against New Zealand.

Kruis was replaced by Charlie Ewels in the 66th minute of the 16-15 defeat at Twickenham and will not play any part in the remaining Quilter Internationals.

Maro Itoje, Ewels, Elliott Stooke and Courtney Lawes are the locks included in the 30-man squad that is to assemble at England's Surrey training base on Tuesday afternoon to begin preparations for Saturday's visit of Japan, live on Sky Sports Action.

Full-back Mike Brown is overlooked once more and there are minor doubts over Dylan Hartley and Manu Tuilagi, who are nursing thumb and groin issues.

"Manu came in and did some training on Monday but again we'll be overcautious with him," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

"He's about 99 per cent but there's that last one per cent of top speed that he hasn't got yet. We'll just keep monitoring him.

"Dylan is okay. His thumb was sore, he couldn't grip the scrum properly in the first half, which is why we replaced him at half-time."

Worcester flanker Ted Hill has been included as an apprentice player.

Jones names his team to face the side he coached at the 2015 World Cup on Thursday.

England last played Japan in 1987 at the inaugural Rugby World Cup when they ran out 60-7 winners in Sydney.

England squad

Forwards: Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, Alec Hepburn, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Zach Mercer, Ben Moon, Nick Schonert, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Elliott Stooke, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Chris Ashton, Joe Cokanasiga, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Alex Lozowski, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Youngs.