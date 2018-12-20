Natasha Hunt, Emily Scarratt and Jess Breach awarded England Women full-time contracts

Natasha Hunt played for England in the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup final

Natasha Hunt, Emily Scarratt and Jess Breach have been awarded the first England Women XV full-time contracts for the 2019 season.

The RFU (Rugby Football Union) announced in September that they would introduce full-time deals this season, underlining their commitment to the long-term growth of women's rugby.

All three players will be transitioning from the England Women Sevens Programme to the 15s scheme.

Emily Scarratt will join Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s

Hunt and Scarratt represented England in the final at the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup, while all three played for their country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

England Women head coach Simon Middleton said: "These world-class players bring a wealth of talent and experience into the XVs programme.

Jess Breach goes down to score a try against Canada at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

"We know that it can take time to transition back but we look forward to seeing them in camp in the new year, when we will be in a position to announce the full squad.

"This is a really exciting year for England Women and we can't wait to get underway in January ahead of the 2019 Six Nations."

On January 3, the RFU will confirm a total of 28 full-time contracts and seven Elite Player Squad agreements - taking the squad size available to 35 players.

Head of England Sevens, Simon Amor said: "This is a great opportunity for Emily, Jess and Natasha who are three very talented players and while we are obviously disappointed to see them go, we respect their decision and they have our full support.

"We have a very talented, young group of players in our current squad and while they are one of least experienced teams on the World Series they have already made a good impact.

"The growth from them as both individuals and as a group from Colorado to Dubai was clear for all to see, we are excited to see them continue to grow and develop over the coming months and showcase their talent on the World Series and European Circuit."

The RFU first introduced professional contracts to its women's sevens squad in August 2014 which saw the women's programme become fully professional in line with the men's.

Under their women and girls strategy, the union plans to double the number of participants by 2021.