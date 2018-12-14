Danny Cipriani not worrying about England place and focused on Gloucester

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani says he has to accept his situation with England

Danny Cipriani says he is focused on his rugby at Gloucester and not worrying about a place in Eddie Jones' England side.

The 31-year-old made his first England start in a decade in the last Test of England's South Africa tour in June, but was not selected for the autumn internationals.

Jones said in October how the omission was purely based on Cipriani's form, and that the fly-half's World Cup dreams were "not over".

Cipriani admits he has to accept the situation with the England side, and wants to be on top form for Gloucester, who could reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a win over Exeter on Friday.

"I feel at peace with my day-to-day life, let alone life on the field," Cipriani told the Daily Telegraph.

Cipraini made his first start for England in a decade in June

"It is about finding a way to put the best version of yourself out there, of putting the team first, about showing that we all believe how good this squad can be.

"You have got to accept it (the England situation). That has been the same story for six years. And it hasn't got to me in the sense of sitting at home worrying about it.

Cipriani's Gloucester take on Exeter in the Champions Cup on Friday

"It is not about me thinking that if I do this and win 'Player of the Month', or whatever, as that all becomes a bit self-obsessed.

"I am not doing this for self purposes. It is about looking for growth and being the best I can be for Gloucester.

"If nothing else comes of it, it won't be for lack of trying. But it is about the team, that if we can challenge for top two (in the Premiership) and get out of our Champions Cup group, that will mean a lot more to me than this self feeling I would get playing for England."